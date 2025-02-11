LoRa Alliance® Releases 2024 Annual Report

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today issued its 2024 End of Year Report. The report provides a compilation of the LoRaWAN’s advances and LoRa Alliance achievements throughout the year that contributed to LoRaWAN emerging as the only LPWAN positioned to support Massive IoT. This year’s report also showcases LoRaWAN’s prominence as an essential and irreplaceable technology supporting global digital transformation.

Key trends identified in the report include:

Industry analyst firm Omdia projects that LoRaWAN will help drive LPWAN connections beyond 3.5 billion by 2030, reinforcing its leadership position. As of June 2024, over 350 million end nodes and 6.9 million gateways with LoRa ICs have been deployed worldwide, further supporting the expansion of LoRaWAN networks. 1

LoRa Alliance members are self-reporting strong growth during 2024. For example: Actility reported 4M connected LoRaWAN devices with a CAGR of 50+%. The Things Industries reported 2.7 million connected devices with 50% year-over-year growth; and ZENNER reports more than 9 million devices have been deployed.

Backed by continued enhancements to the LoRaWAN standard, non-terrestrial network (NTN) LoRaWAN connectivity is available from three commercial service providers, putting LoRaWAN ahead of competitive technologies in terms of NTN coverage.

LoRaWAN continues to experience strong growth across private and enterprise deployments, with brands like Starbucks, Volvo, Chevron, Chick-fil-A, Logitech and many others using the technology.

The Alliance has continued to strengthen and enhance its certification program to make it easier and more cost-effective to certify, including launching the LoRaWAN Web Certification System, enhancing the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool and offering a new self-certification option.

“2024 was in many ways a watershed year for digital transformation and broad adoption of Internet of Things, which bridges the physical and digital worlds,” said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. “We believe that digital transformation is necessary for humanity’s evolution, with immense potential to help people and the planet while driving economic growth. Over the past few years, LoRaWAN has cemented its position as a foundational and market-leading LPWAN technology. Backed by our global ecosystem, we are making Massive IoT a reality and are rapidly scaling deployments. The future is bright for LoRaWAN and as an Alliance we will remain focused on expanding our ecosystem, continuing to educate the market and build awareness, as well as ongoing technology enhancements to the standard to accelerate adoption.”

Additional highlights from the 2024 End of Year report include:

Beecham Research issued three reports in 2024 about LoRaWAN adoption and use in Smart Cities, Smart Buildings and Smart Logistics, validating the standard’s strengths in these markets.

The Alliance advanced several LoRaWAN standard publications, with work in progress on: GS1, device migration and device profile management, interface standardization for gateways and application servers; relay enhancements, mobile gateway development, NTN satellite development, crypto-agility, and updated regional parameters and technical specifications.

The Regulatory Working Group actively supported efforts to harmonize the regulation for satellites in the spectrum bands currently used by terrestrial LoRaWAN networks.

The Alliance engaged on new Work Items and Task Forces to support using PKI for simplified device provisioning, plug-and-play device onboarding, low-power network discovery, network capacity and device and solution makers, all with the objective to make LoRaWAN easier to deploy.

