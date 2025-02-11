Steel Global Industry Industry Business Analysis Report 2025: China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter, European Union Becomes the Top Steel Importer - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Steel was sized at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Steel emerged as an essential material with applications spread across numerous industries, ranging from construction and machinery to automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas infrastructure, and household appliances. Its versatility and recyclability cemented its role as a cornerstone of industrial production.

This exploration delves into the indispensable nature of steel, its historical evolution, and its promising future. Steel's significance in the modern world cannot be overstated; it forms the structural framework of skyscrapers, bridges, railways, and ships. Furthermore, steel's recyclability contributes to its sustainable use, as it can be melted down and repurposed without loss of quality, supporting circular economy principles. This unique combination of durability, strength, and sustainability positions steel as a fundamental material in global industrial activities.

What Drives Growth in the Steel Market?



The growth in the steel market is driven by several factors. Increasing construction and infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies, are primary growth drivers. These projects, along with rising manufacturing activities and automotive sector expansion, are creating robust demand for steel. Investments in R&D are leading to innovative, high-strength steel products that cater to the aerospace and automotive industries' need for durable and lightweight materials. The adoption of advanced technologies like digitalization and automation is enhancing production efficiency and cost savings.

Additionally, geopolitical factors, trade policies, and the cost of raw materials significantly influence steel prices globally. Overall, the steel industry is set to thrive through strategic investments in efficiency improvements, technological advancements, and a strong focus on sustainability. Innovations such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies and the development of green steel, produced using renewable energy sources, are paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, the industry is increasingly leveraging digital tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize production processes, reduce waste, and improve product quality. These advancements are not only helping the industry meet stringent environmental regulations but also positioning it to meet the growing demand for steel in a more sustainable and efficient manner. As global economies continue to recover and expand, the steel industry's ability to innovate and adapt will be crucial in maintaining its growth trajectory and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction End-Use segment, which is expected to reach 963.3 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Machinery End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 90.4 Million Metric Tons in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.3% CAGR to reach 1.1 Billion Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

