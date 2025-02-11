Smart Building Solutions: How AI, IoT and Sustainable Materials Are Transforming the Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart and Sustainable Buildings Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart and sustainable buildings is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing awareness of environmental issues, the need for energy efficiency, and advancements in technology. This market encompasses a wide range of solutions and technologies aimed at improving building performance, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing occupant comfort and well-being. Smart buildings integrate various systems and technologies to optimize operations, including building automation systems, energy management systems, lighting controls, HVAC systems, and security and access control.

These systems are increasingly interconnected through Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, allowing for real-time monitoring, data analysis, and automated decision-making. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is further enhancing the capabilities of smart buildings, enabling predictive maintenance, personalized comfort settings, and more efficient resource allocation.

Sustainable buildings, on the other hand, focus on minimizing environmental impact through energy-efficient design, renewable energy integration, water conservation, and the use of eco-friendly materials. Many smart building technologies contribute to sustainability goals by optimizing resource use and reducing waste. The convergence of smart and sustainable building practices is creating a new paradigm in the construction and real estate industries, often referred to as "smart green buildings."

The market for smart and sustainable buildings is being driven by several factors. Government regulations and building codes promoting energy efficiency and sustainability are becoming more stringent in many countries. Rising energy costs and the need to reduce carbon emissions are pushing building owners and operators to adopt more efficient technologies. Additionally, there is growing demand from tenants and occupants for healthier, more comfortable, and more environmentally friendly spaces. There is increased focus on indoor air quality, touchless technologies, and space utilization monitoring to ensure safe and healthy environments. Remote monitoring and management capabilities have become more critical as building operators seek to minimize on-site staffing.

Looking to the future, the smart and sustainable building market is poised for continued growth. The integration of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and energy storage, is expected to become more prevalent. Advanced materials, including self-healing concrete and smart windows, will contribute to improved building performance and longevity. The concept of "digital twins" - virtual replicas of physical buildings - is likely to gain traction, enabling more sophisticated simulation and optimization of building operations. The future outlook for smart and sustainable buildings also includes greater integration with smart city initiatives. Buildings will increasingly interact with urban infrastructure, participating in demand response programs for energy management and contributing to more efficient transportation systems.

As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see more sophisticated AI-driven building management systems that can learn and adapt to changing conditions and user preferences. The use of robotics for building maintenance and cleaning is likely to increase. Additionally, the integration of biophilic design principles - incorporating nature into the built environment - is expected to become more common, supporting both sustainability goals and occupant well-being. However, challenges remain in the widespread adoption of smart and sustainable building technologies. High initial costs, concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity, and the complexity of integrating various systems are ongoing issues. There is also a need for standardization in the industry to ensure interoperability between different systems and technologies.

The Global Smart and Sustainable Buildings Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving global smart and sustainable buildings industry. As urbanization accelerates and environmental concerns intensify, the demand for intelligent, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly buildings is soaring.

Key technologies include adaptive facades, smart windows, advanced insulation materials, building automation systems, and energy harvesting solutions. These are expected to see increased adoption as buildings strive to meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. Building automation systems form the core of smart buildings, covering HVAC control, lighting management, security, and energy monitoring. AI and machine learning are enhancing these systems, enabling predictive maintenance and efficient resource allocation.

Advanced construction materials such as self-healing concrete and phase change materials are reshaping the industry, improving building performance and durability. Energy efficiency remains crucial, with innovations in thermal and sound insulation, smart HVAC systems, and energy harvesting technologies helping to reduce carbon footprints and meet energy codes. IoT and smart sensors are transforming building management, optimizing performance through occupancy detection, air quality monitoring, and more. Emerging technologies like smart coatings and advanced lighting solutions further enhance building functionality and energy efficiency.

Report contents include:

Smart building technologies overview

Smart windows and adaptive facades

Building automation systems

Advanced construction materials

Energy efficiency solutions

IoT and smart sensors in buildings

Artificial intelligence in building management

Smart lighting technologies

Market forecasts and growth projections

Competitive landscape

Regional market insights

Regulatory and policy impacts

Future outlook and emerging trends

Company profile analysis. These companies represent a diverse range of technologies and solutions across the smart and sustainable buildings value chain, from building materials and automation systems to energy management and IoT platforms.

A selection of companies profiled include:

ABB

AGC

AkzoNobel

Alerton

Argil Inc.

BASF

Belimo Holding

Bosch Security Systems

Bisly Inc.

Cambridge Electric Cement

ChromoGenics

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearVue Technologies Limited

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Delta Controls Inc.

EDGE Technologies

Ecobee Inc.

EControl-Glas

Emerson Electric Co.

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Gentex Corporation

Google

Guardian Industries

Halio Inc.

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Heliatek

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Kinestral Technologies Inc.

KONE Corporation

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing

LG Electronics Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Microsoft

Miru

Mitsubishi Electric

Nanoco Group Plc

Next Energy Technologies Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Next Sense

OSRAM

Otis Elevator Company

Oxford PV

Panasonic Corporation

Perovskia Solar

Quantum Materials Corporation

Research Frontiers Inc.

Renesas

Saint-Gobain

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schuco International

Siemens

Saule Technologies

SCHOTT

Somfy

Sunamp

Tewke

Ubiquitous Energy

Velux Group

View Inc.

Ventive

Vitro Architectural Glass

Zumtobel Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are Smart Buildings?

1.2 Integration into Smart Cities

1.3 Evolution of Smart Building Technology

1.4 Market Drivers

1.5 Market Challenges

1.6 Market revenues and forecasts, by technology area 2020-2035

1.7 Adaptive facades

1.8 Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows

1.9 Advanced thermal and sound insulation

1.10 Smart lighting

1.11 Smart coatings

1.12 Energy harvesting

1.13 AI in Smart Buildings

2 SMART WINDOWS

2.1 What is smart glass?

2.2 Market drivers for smart glass

2.3 Smart windows

2.4 Types of smart glass

2.5 Comparison of smart glass technologies

2.6 Nanomaterials in smart glass

2.7 Competitive landscape

2.8 Manufacturers

2.9 Routes to market

2.10 Market and technical challenges

2.11 Future of smart glass

2.12 Advanced materials for smart glass and windows

2.13 Companies (51 company profiles)

3 BUILDING AUTOMATIONS SYSTEMS (BAS)

3.1 HVAC Control

3.2 Lighting Control

3.3 Security and Access Control

3.4 Energy Management Systems

3.5 Companies (109 company profiles)

4 ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

4.1 Market drivers

4.2 Concrete additives

4.3 Self-sensing concrete

4.4 Memory steel

4.5 Biomaterials

4.6 Carbon-negative concrete

4.7 3D Printed Building Components

4.8 Companies (40 company profiles)

5 VIBRATION DAMPING

5.1 Overview

5.2 Advanced materials for vibration damping

5.3 Companies (8 company profiles)

6 SMART COATINGS

6.1 Market drivers

6.2 Technologies

6.3 Companies (66 company profiles)

7 SMART AIR FILTRATION AND HVAC

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 HEPA and ULPA Filtration

7.3 UV-C Air Purification

7.4 Smart Ventilation Systems

7.5 Demand-controlled Ventilation

7.6 Advanced materials for smart filtration and HVAC

7.7 Companies (28 company profiles)

8 THERMAL AND SOUND INSULATION

8.1 Advanced materials for heating and energy efficiency

8.2 Market drivers

8.3 Technologies and Materials

8.4 Companies (38 company profiles)

9 BUILDING ENERGY HARVESTING AND GENERATION

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Technologies

9.3 Companies (60 company profiles)

10 SMART SENSORS AND IoT

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Types of smart building sensors

10.3 Applications

10.4 Occupancy Sensors

10.5 Environmental Sensors

10.6 Structural Health Monitoring Sensors

10.7 IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings

10.8 Energy Monitoring Sensors

10.9 Water Management Sensors

10.10 Companies (25 company profiles)

11 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING IN SMART BUILDINGS

11.1 Predictive Maintenance

11.2 Energy Optimization Algorithms

11.3 Occupant Comfort Management

11.4 Building Performance Analytics

11.5 Smart Space Management

11.6 Security and Access Control AI

11.7 Companies (20 company profiles)

12 SMART LIGHTING

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Advanced materials for smart lighting

12.3 Companies (21 company profiles)

