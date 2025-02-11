Military Simulation and Training Industry Review 2020-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030 - Global Revenues Near $18 Billion by 2030, Led by Lockheed Martin Corporation, RTX Corporation, and Thales Group

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation and Training Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Military Simulation and Training Market was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.98%. The Global Military Simulation and Training Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in virtual and augmented reality, increasing defense budgets, and the need for cost-effective training solutions.







Rising geopolitical tensions, modernization of military forces, and integration of artificial intelligence are further propelling market demand. Governments and defense organizations worldwide are investing in innovative solutions to improve operational readiness, enhance decision-making, and prepare personnel for complex, dynamic combat scenarios effectively and efficiently.



Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Simulation Systems

Increasing Defense Budgets

Focus on Safety and Risk Reduction

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs

Integration with Existing Systems and Legacy Infrastructure

Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Expansion of Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Technologies

Increased Focus on Joint and Coalition Training

Platform Insights



The terrestrial segment dominated the global military simulation and training market due to its widespread application in ground combat training, including infantry, vehicle operations, and tactical exercises. Ground-based simulations offer realistic training environments for soldiers to practice combat scenarios, strategy, and mission execution in a variety of terrains. With advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the terrestrial segment has evolved to provide highly immersive and adaptive training experiences. These systems are cost-effective, safe, and flexible, making them essential for modern military forces to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness across diverse ground-based operations and combat situations.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the global military simulation and training market, driven by substantial defense budgets, advanced technological infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States leads the region, investing heavily in state-of-the-art training systems to enhance military readiness and operational efficiency. The adoption of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in training programs is prevalent, supported by government initiatives to modernize armed forces. Additionally, increasing demand for cost-effective and safe training solutions across aviation, naval, and ground forces further strengthens North America's position as the leading region in the military simulation market.



Key Players Profiled in the Military Simulation and Training Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

CAE Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation (General Atomics)

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems plc

Frasca International, Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc.

Report Scope

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Type:

Live

Virtual

Constructive

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Platform:

Terrestrial

Naval

Aerial

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Application:

Army

Maritime

Airborne

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe & CIS France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea Australia Thailand

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey

South America Brazil Argentina



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kmwuf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment