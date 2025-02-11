Military Simulation and Training Industry Review 2020-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030 - Global Revenues Near $18 Billion by 2030, Led by Lockheed Martin Corporation, RTX Corporation, and Thales Group

The Military Simulation and Training Market was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.98%. The Global Military Simulation and Training Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in virtual and augmented reality, increasing defense budgets, and the need for cost-effective training solutions.



Rising geopolitical tensions, modernization of military forces, and integration of artificial intelligence are further propelling market demand. Governments and defense organizations worldwide are investing in innovative solutions to improve operational readiness, enhance decision-making, and prepare personnel for complex, dynamic combat scenarios effectively and efficiently.

Market Drivers

  • Technological Advancements in Simulation Systems
  • Increasing Defense Budgets
  • Focus on Safety and Risk Reduction

Key Market Challenges

  • High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs
  • Integration with Existing Systems and Legacy Infrastructure

Key Market Trends

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Expansion of Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Technologies
  • Increased Focus on Joint and Coalition Training

Platform Insights

The terrestrial segment dominated the global military simulation and training market due to its widespread application in ground combat training, including infantry, vehicle operations, and tactical exercises. Ground-based simulations offer realistic training environments for soldiers to practice combat scenarios, strategy, and mission execution in a variety of terrains. With advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the terrestrial segment has evolved to provide highly immersive and adaptive training experiences. These systems are cost-effective, safe, and flexible, making them essential for modern military forces to enhance readiness and operational effectiveness across diverse ground-based operations and combat situations.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global military simulation and training market, driven by substantial defense budgets, advanced technological infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. The United States leads the region, investing heavily in state-of-the-art training systems to enhance military readiness and operational efficiency. The adoption of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in training programs is prevalent, supported by government initiatives to modernize armed forces. Additionally, increasing demand for cost-effective and safe training solutions across aviation, naval, and ground forces further strengthens North America's position as the leading region in the military simulation market.

Key Players Profiled in the Military Simulation and Training Market

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • RTX Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • CAE Inc.
  • General Dynamics Corporation (General Atomics)
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • BAE Systems plc
  • Frasca International, Inc.
  • FlightSafety International Inc.

Report Scope

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Type:

  • Live
  • Virtual
  • Constructive

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Platform:

  • Terrestrial
  • Naval
  • Aerial

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Application:

  • Army
  • Maritime
  • Airborne

Military Simulation and Training Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe & CIS
    • France
    • Germany
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • United Kingdom
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Vietnam
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Thailand
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Turkey
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages181
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$13.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$17.89 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

