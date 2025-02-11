Ashton Woods Continues Its Nationwide Expansion into Denver

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods, the nation’s largest private homebuilder, announced today it will expand its geographic footprint by entering the greater Denver area. The homebuilder has already signed two land deals in the market, with several others under review and plans to open for sales in 2026.

“Denver has long been on our radar for expansion because it’s a market that appreciates great product and design, set against a backdrop of relative attainability. It’s a perfect combination of factors to drive success with both our Ashton Woods and Starlight Homes brands,” said Ryan Lewis, COO of Ashton Woods. “In addition to being known for its outstanding lifestyle and booming job creation, Denver is consistently ranked as a top 20 homebuilding market where at-scale homebuilders have been able to thrive.”

Ashton Woods has seen explosive growth over the past decade and has a long-standing history and commitment to the communities in which it builds. With the expansion into Denver — its 13th market for operations — the company also announced the hire of Shannon Robbins as VP of land acquisition.

“Shannon brings with her a deep understanding of the Denver market, along with the breadth and depth of experience that comes with 27 years in residential development and homebuilding,” said Lindsay Motley, regional president for Ashton Woods. “She’s wasted no time connecting us with major developers and building partners in the metro area, and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

“Working in this industry for over two decades, I was well aware of Ashton Woods’ thoughtful, design-centric approach to homebuilding,” said Robbins. “However, it’s the people, culture and values that really attracted me to join the Ashton Woods team as we start up operations in Denver. I believe we are well positioned for success in the Denver market, and I’m looking forward to playing a key role in the next chapter of the Ashton Woods growth story.”

Robbins, a Colorado native, has a love for the built environment and a passion for educating others on the impact of the homebuilding industry. In addition to various leadership roles in land acquisition and development, she has also spent time in architecture and homebuilding operations, giving her a broad lens through which to evaluate land deals. She earned both her BA and MBA from the University of Colorado. She and her family enjoy taking advantage of the robust, active, outdoor lifestyle that Denver provides.

