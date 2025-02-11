MEXC Launches STORY (IP) Launchpool & Airdrop+, Offering 68,500 IP & 50,000 USDT in Bonuses





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Launchpool initiative in collaboration with the renowned blockchain project STORY (IP). This initiative highlights the close partnership between MEXC and STORY, showcasing their joint efforts to expand the STORY network. By introducing two major events—a Launchpool featuring a 60,000 IP reward pool and an Airdrop+ offering 8,500 IP plus 50,000 USDT—this collaboration further accelerates the growth of the STORY network while driving innovation in the blockchain space.

MEXC Supports the STORY Network with the Launch of IP Launchpool

In the digital age, traditional intellectual property (IP) management faces growing challenges. Centralized platforms and complicated intermediaries often lead to inefficiencies, high costs, and trust issues for creators. As a Layer 1 blockchain built with Cosmos SDK, STORY combines DeFi and AI technologies to offer automated, transparent, and cost-effective IP management solutions. With full EVM compatibility and a modular architecture, STORY empowers creators to tokenize their IP assets, automate royalties, and simplify licensing processes. MEXC's support of the STORY network highlights the growing importance of such innovations in blockchain.

As a global leader in digital asset trading, MEXC consistently supports innovative blockchain projects. Its Launchpool initiative with STORY reaffirms this commitment. This collaboration not only strengthens the STORY ecosystem but also empowers global creators and developers to explore the potential of decentralized IP management. MEXC's broad market coverage and strong liquidity offer the environment for blockchain projects like STORY to thrive and bring new possibilities to the digital economy. By allowing users to stake USDT, MX, and IP tokens to earn rewards, MEXC provides a platform for increased exposure and growth for STORY. Visit the STORY (IP) pre-market page to see this innovation in action.

Celebrate the IP Launchpool & Airdrop+ with a Prize Pool of 68,500 IP & 50,000 USDT

As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC continues to foster innovation and support emerging blockchain ecosystems. MEXC is hosting two major STORY (IP) events: the Airdrop+ event, running from February 12, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to February 26, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), featuring 8,500 IP plus 50,000 USDT in rewards, and the Launchpool, taking place from February 12, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to February 15, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), with a 60,000 IP reward pool. These initiatives underscore MEXC’s ongoing commitment to advancing blockchain innovation and delivering valuable opportunities to the crypto community.

These activities include:

Event 1: IP Launchpool - Stake USDT, MX & IP to Share 60,000 IP

Event 2: Join Airdrop+ to Share 8,500 IP & 50,000 USDT bonus

Perk 1: Deposit and Share 5,600 IP (New User Exclusive).

Perk 2: Spot Challenge - Trade to Share 1,700 IP.

Perk 3: Futures Challenge - Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses.

Perk 4: Invite New Users and Share 1,200 IP.



MEXC continues to expand its market share in the centralized exchange space, leveraging its first-mover advantage in listing promising and valuable projects. As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, with its commitment to innovation, user-centric approach, and strategic focus on early-stage token listings, MEXC remains at the forefront of the crypto industry, providing strong access to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

