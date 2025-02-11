Press release Extra General Meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG

EXTRA GENERAL MEETING FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG





Fenix Outdoors' Extra General Meeting in Zug on February 11, 2025, has been held

The meeting resolved:

That the share capital shall be reduced from CHF 13,460,000.00 by CHF 112,898.00 to





CHF 13,347,102.00 and that the capital reduction shall be carried out by annulment of 112,898 registered shares with a par value of CHF 1.00 each (B-shares)

That a new article 8.5 on the holding of virtual General Meetings to be included in the Articles of Association.





For further information contact

Thomas Lindberg, CFO

+46 703 33 17 63





Attachment