Graphite Market Size Worth $13.2 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 4.8%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Graphite Market by Type (Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite), and Application (Lubrication, Refractories, Foundry, Battery Production, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the graphite market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The global graphite market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase demand for lithium-ion batteries. However, environmental regulations and sustainability concerns are expected to hamper the market. Moreover, an increase in demand for graphite-filled filaments and powders in 3D printing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the graphite market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $13.2 billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers An increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries Surge in use of graphite in consumer electronics. Opportunity An increase in demand of graphite-filled filaments and powders in 3D printing Restraint Environmental regulations and sustainability concerns



The synthetic graphite segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period

By type, the synthetic graphite segment dominated the graphite market accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Synthetic graphite plays a vital role in the aerospace industry, where its lightweight nature, high strength-to-weight ratio, and excellent thermal conductivity make it an ideal material for aerospace components. It is used in aircraft brakes, heat shields, and rocket nozzles, contributing to the efficiency, safety, and performance of aerospace systems. Synthetic graphite finds applications in the production of carbon brushes and electrical contacts due to its superior electrical conductivity and low friction properties. These components are utilized in electric motors, generators, and power transmission systems across various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

The refractories segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

By application, the refractories segment dominated the graphite market an is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. One prominent application of graphite in refractories lies in its utilization as a crucial component in the production of magnesia-carbon refractories. These refractories, composed of magnesia and carbonaceous materials like graphite, exhibit remarkable resistance to thermal shock and corrosion, making them ideal for applications in steelmaking, particularly in the linings of electric arc furnaces and ladles. The presence of graphite enhances the thermal conductivity of these refractories, facilitating efficient heat transfer and aiding in maintaining the desired temperature within the furnace linings.

Furthermore, graphite plays a vital role in the manufacturing of carbon-based refractories such as graphite electrodes. These electrodes, widely used in electric arc furnaces for steel production, require high thermal and electrical conductivity, as well as mechanical strength to withstand harsh operating conditions.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the graphite market accounting for more than half of the market share, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, graphite usage has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by rapid industrialization and technological advancements in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. In China, the world's largest producer and consumer of graphite, the demand for graphite has soared due to the country's thriving steel industry and increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Graphite electrodes are essential in electric arc furnace steelmaking, a process widely used in China's steel production.

Japan and South Korea, known for their advanced technology and electronics industries, are significant consumers of graphite for various applications, including electronics, foundry operations, and lithium-ion batteries. Both countries are at the forefront of innovation in EVs and renewable energy, driving the demand for graphite-based materials in battery technology and other clean energy initiatives.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global graphite market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

