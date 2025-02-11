High Carbon Steel Grit Market to Reach USD 4,169.6 Million by 2034, Growing at a 5.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high carbon steel grit market was valued at US$ 2,464.3 million in 2024 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% to end up at US$ 4,169.6 million by 2034

The High Carbon Steel Grit Market is being driven by the growing demand for efficient and durable materials in general industrial applications. This abrasion and strength-intensive grit is increasingly used in automotive, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing to perform various industrial processes, including abrasive blasting, shot peening, and surface preparation. With increased demand for surface finishing technologies and the advancement of industrial processes, this grit has been widely applied.

High carbon steel grit is used for rust removal, preparation of surfaces for coatings, and improvement of material integrity. With growing industrial activities, technological innovations, and an increasing need for high-performance materials, the market for high carbon steel grit is expected to experience sustained growth, ensuring its critical role in modern manufacturing and maintenance practices across diverse sectors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach US$ 4,169 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,705 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Winoa, Airblast B.V., Ervin Industries, Burwell Technologies and Blastrite among others.

Round grit under product type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 389 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,053 million

“Rising demand for high carbon steel grit in surface preparation and abrasive blasting is fuelling market growth, especially in Asia and North America”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the High Carbon Steel Grit Market:

Airblast B.V.; Blastrite ; Burwell Technologies ; Ervin Industries; Kramer Industries Inc.; SHANDONG KAITAI GROUP CO; ShanDong Livek Industrial Technology Co., Ltd.; Sigma Abrasives North America; Winoa; ZIBO TAA Metal Technology Co.,Ltd; Other Market Players

Market Development:

To enhance their position in the worldwide market, major players are concentrating on expansion strategies, product innovations, technological progress, and strategic alliances. These companies aim to capture an increasing share in a rapidly growing demand for high carbon steel grit in various industries

In June 2024, Winoa-2Effe Pvt Ltd, a joint venture specializing in shot-peening media and services, has opened its first dedicated shot-peening facility in Pune, India, a key automotive manufacturing hub. The 15,000 square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offering high-quality shot-peening services using steel grit for automotive and aerospace components. With over 30 years of presence in India, Winoa reaffirms its global leadership in surface preparation technologies, emphasizing innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

High Carbon Steel Grit Industry News:

• In October 2024, Winoa collaborated with BK-I Innovative Technik to enhance its presence in the German surface treatment market. This collaboration combines Winoa’s high-quality stainless steel shot abrasives with BK-I’s local expertise, offering German shot blasting professionals improved support, access, and availability of products. The partnership aims to provide tailored solutions and responsive customer service, focusing on Winoa's Stelux stainless steel shot abrasives, known for durability and efficiency in demanding industrial applications. BK-I’s strong market knowledge ensures better technical and logistical support for German customers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high carbon steel grit market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the By Product Type (Angular Grit, Round Grit, Steel Grit, Steel Shots, and Other Steel Abrasives), Hardness of Steel Grit (GH Steel Grit [General Hardness], GL Steel Grit [Low Hardness], GM Steel Grit [Medium Hardness], GS Steel Grit [Super Hard]), Grit Size (Fine Grit, Medium Grit, Coarse Grit, and Extra Coarse Grit), Production Process (Cold-Formed Steel Grit, Hot-Formed Steel Grit), Application (Abrasive Blasting, Shot Peening, Surface Cleaning, Deburring and Descaling), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Shipbuilding, Other End Use Industries), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa),

