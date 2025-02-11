ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on TODAQ Investment

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to congratulate TODAQ Micro Inc. (“TODAQ Micro”) on the successful commercialization of its technology.

ThreeD is an investor in TODAQ Micro. Additionally, ThreeD owns 478,739 preferred shares in TODAQ Holdings Inc. (“TODAQ Holdings”), the parent company of TODAQ Micro, as well as owning five TODA Note Royalty Certificates (“TDN Royalties”) with an aggregate maximum value of USD$279,613,283. Each TDN Royalty entitles the holder to receive royalty payments over time to the holder’s micropayment node, subject to certain terms and conditions. Each TDN has been fixed at $USD 1 per TDN by TODAQ Holdings.

TODAQ Micro is now releasing its groundbreaking TAPPTM micropayments solution to address long-standing inefficiencies in the digital economy.

The company’s first commercial deployment is in the entertainment industry, where TODAQ Micro is enabling a revolutionary “fair trade Netflix” experience with a new video platform called Truce Plus (‘Truce+’). Producers, studios and distributors that own Tier 1 movie, show, and documentaries face multiple headwinds trying to sell to the leading content platforms. These challenges include poor negotiating power, loss of relationship with the viewing customer, low upfront payments and poor revenue share terms, delayed payments, and limited transparency and recourse to name just a few. By embedding micropayments into Truce+ digital content transactions, TODAQ Micro enables these content owners to go directly to consumer (DTC) with a frictionless, real-time, pay as you go model that also enables users to instantly buy and rent content in a few seconds without needing to subscribe or login. The content producers are paid in real time and can also instantly micro distribute those revenues to cast, crew and other supply chain payees eliminating nearly all back office costs. The first commercial movie powered by TAPP will be available in February and is called the Flamingo Effect and is produced by Truce Studios in Denver, CO. The first half dozen content titles that include both American and Canadian Tier 1 producers of movies and TV shows will be available in Q1 with over 100 titles being put on the platform by the end of the year. The Truce+ platform can also provide instant referral bonuses and awards to studios and viewers that bring in additional followers. Fortune Business Insights values the global video streaming market size at USD 674 billion in 2024 with growth to USD 2,661 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, driven by Increasing Demand for Video on Demand (VoD) streaming services.

“There are almost too many places TAPP can be applied. Given the massive size and growth rate of the streaming industry it was a natural first place to focus. In addition, the market pain felt by the subscription fatigued consumer and the content producers who feel that they are not getting a fair deal means we have a unique ability to make the market much better and larger for both parties. TAPP represents the only deeptech powered platform capable of enabling full microtransaction VoD (or MVoD) as a new streaming market category,” said Hassan Khan, CEO of TODAQ Micro.

TODAQ Micro has garnered significant recognition, recently being named a Top 8 FinTech Startup by the Government of Canada and sent to Silicon Valley as part of the Canadian Technology Accelerator Program with the Canadian Consulate in San Francisco. The company boasts strong strategic partnerships and finalized a partnership with Oracle in the summer of 2024 to ensure it has massive capacity to scale, and to provide the streaming industry with micropayable data labelling for video content and AI conversational agents that can close movie sales, take payments, and initiate micro-distributions. TODAQ Micro has deployed its technology on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and successfully demonstrated multi-cloud transactions between OCI and Amazon AWS without reliance on traditional payment processors or blockchain networks. This innovation enables businesses to monetize micro-services without locking customers into subscriptions, providing a cost-efficient, pay-as-you-go alternative.

Traditionally, enabling secure, private online web payments with a 5 second checkout for a consumer have not been possible and micro-payments of less than a dollar are impractical due to high processing costs. TODAQ’s technology eliminates intermediaries, enabling seamless transactions for businesses and consumers alike. Rather than using a blockchain, TODAQ solved the problem by returning to the original architecture of the World Wide Web and added a new Web Application Protocol called ADOT to coexist alongside HTTPS, SMTP and other older protocols built to handle websites, emails and other data. TODAQ also added another cryptographic technology called TODA to ensure portable integrity for these new web asset transactions. Together TODA and ADOT enable any software system to create, update, verify and transfer unique digital assets without requiring payment and authentication rails, or blockchains. This project took over six years, and involved collaboration with Cambridge University researchers at the Cambridge Centre for Redecentralization (CRDC) and support from the UK Research and Innovation Ministry alongside private investment. TAPP is the first ADOT Web native commercial application created.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ThreeD, commented: “TODAQ Micro has made tremendous advancements, achieving major milestones with the commercialization of its technology and attracting tier one strategic partners. It has emerged as a leader in providing micropayment solutions without the high costs traditionally associated with such transactions. We are very pleased to have been an early-stage investor in TODAQ and look forward to seeing the company continue to scale and disrupt the industry.”

More information about TODAQ Micro can be found through the ThreeD YouTube channel where Hassan Khan, CEO of TODAQ Micro, is interviewed.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

