Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: A $20.83 Billion Industry Opportunity with Spending Breakdowns by Region

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Acquisition Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Target Acquisition Systems Market was valued at USD 15.07 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 20.83 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%.

The global target acquisition systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in military technology and rising defense spending worldwide. These systems, which encompass radar, infrared, and electro-optical sensors, are essential for enhancing precision targeting in military operations. The demand for more accurate, real-time targeting solutions is being fueled by the need for improved surveillance, reconnaissance, and defense capabilities.

Additionally, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics is enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of these systems. The market is expected to expand further with growing defense budgets, evolving security threats, and technological advancements in military applications.

North America is the dominant region in the global target acquisition systems market, driven by significant defense spending and technological advancements. The U.S. military, with its extensive investment in cutting-edge defense technologies, plays a crucial role in this dominance. The region's focus on modernizing military infrastructure and incorporating advanced sensors, AI, and automation in target acquisition systems further strengthens its market position. Additionally, the presence of leading defense contractors and continuous R&D in North America contributes to the development of state-of-the-art systems. North America's strategic military alliances and its global presence ensure sustained growth in this market.

Market Drivers

  • Technological Advancements in Military Systems
  • Rising Defense Spending Globally
  • Increasing Security Threats and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Challenges

  • Interoperability and Standardization Issues
  • Technological Complexity and Integration

Market Trends

  • Integration of Advanced Sensors and Multi-Sensor Systems
  • Shift Toward Multi-Domain Operations

Key Market Players

  • ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
  • BAE Systems plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Hensoldt AG
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • RTX Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG

Report Scope

Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Platform:

  • Land
  • Airborne
  • Naval

Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Range:

  • Short Range
  • Medium Range
  • Long Range

Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe & CIS
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages181
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$15.07 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$20.83 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/263enx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Target Acquisition Systems Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Defense Expenditure
                            
                            
                                Military Aerospace and Defense
                            
                            
                                Military Personnel
                            
                            
                                Target Acquisition
                            
                            
                                Target Acquisition System
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data