Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: A $20.83 Billion Industry Opportunity with Spending Breakdowns by Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Acquisition Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Target Acquisition Systems Market was valued at USD 15.07 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 20.83 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.60%.

The global target acquisition systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in military technology and rising defense spending worldwide. These systems, which encompass radar, infrared, and electro-optical sensors, are essential for enhancing precision targeting in military operations. The demand for more accurate, real-time targeting solutions is being fueled by the need for improved surveillance, reconnaissance, and defense capabilities.

Additionally, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics is enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of these systems. The market is expected to expand further with growing defense budgets, evolving security threats, and technological advancements in military applications.





North America is the dominant region in the global target acquisition systems market, driven by significant defense spending and technological advancements. The U.S. military, with its extensive investment in cutting-edge defense technologies, plays a crucial role in this dominance. The region's focus on modernizing military infrastructure and incorporating advanced sensors, AI, and automation in target acquisition systems further strengthens its market position. Additionally, the presence of leading defense contractors and continuous R&D in North America contributes to the development of state-of-the-art systems. North America's strategic military alliances and its global presence ensure sustained growth in this market.



Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Military Systems

Rising Defense Spending Globally

Increasing Security Threats and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Challenges

Interoperability and Standardization Issues

Technological Complexity and Integration

Market Trends

Integration of Advanced Sensors and Multi-Sensor Systems

Shift Toward Multi-Domain Operations

Key Market Players

ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Hensoldt AG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Report Scope



Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Target Acquisition Systems Market, by Region:

North America

Europe & CIS

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/263enx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment