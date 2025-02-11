EMV POS Terminal Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Double to $20.6 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Compliance with EMV Standards, Advances in User Interface Propels Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMV POS Terminal - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EMV POS Terminal was estimated at US$10.3 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the EMV POS terminal market is driven by several factors, reflecting technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and changing consumer behavior. Firstly, the global increase in payment card fraud has prompted stricter regulations and mandates for EMV compliance, encouraging merchants to adopt more secure POS solutions. Secondly, advancements in payment technologies, including the rise of contactless and mobile payments, are driving demand for EMV POS terminals that can support these modern payment methods. Thirdly, the expansion of the retail sector, particularly in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for POS terminal deployment, as businesses seek to enhance their payment infrastructure.

Additionally, consumer preference for secure and convenient payment options is pushing merchants to upgrade to EMV-enabled devices to meet customer expectations and build trust. Lastly, the integration of EMV technology with other value-added services, such as loyalty programs and data analytics, is providing additional incentives for businesses to invest in advanced POS terminals. These factors collectively ensure the robust growth and continuous innovation in the EMV POS terminal market, supporting the evolving needs of the global payment ecosystem.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conventional Terminals segment, which is expected to reach US$12.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The Mobile Card Readers segment is also set to grow at 12.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.1% CAGR to reach $4.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Secure Payment Technologies Drives Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Payment Fraud Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in POS Systems Propel Market

Focus on Enhancing Transaction Security Strengthens Business Case

Growing Use in Retail and Hospitality Sectors Spurs Innovation

Emphasis on Contactless and Mobile Payments Enhances Product Appeal

Expansion of E-Commerce and Omnichannel Retail Sustains Demand

Increasing Investment in Payment Infrastructure Drives Adoption

Focus on Compliance with EMV Standards Propels Market Growth

Advances in User Interface and Experience Technologies Propel Market

Growing Awareness About Payment Security and EMV Technology Expands Market Scope

