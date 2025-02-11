Lithium Global Strategic Industry Research Business Report 2024-2030: North America to Take Lead in Non-Chinese Supply, Carbonate & Battery Segments Powering Growth

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lithium was valued at US$9.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Beyond batteries, lithium is also used in ceramics and glass production, where it improves the strength and thermal resistance of these materials. Lithium compounds are utilized in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for the treatment of bipolar disorder, showcasing its versatility and importance across different sectors.





In recent years, the demand for lithium has surged, driven largely by the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market and the growing need for renewable energy storage solutions. Lithium-ion batteries are central to these developments due to their efficiency and relatively low environmental impact compared to traditional fossil fuels.

Major lithium producers, including Australia, Chile, and China, have ramped up extraction and production efforts to meet this increasing demand. The extraction of lithium typically involves mining it from spodumene ores or extracting it from lithium-rich brine pools found in salt flats. Despite the growing demand, the supply chain faces challenges such as the environmental impact of mining operations and the geopolitical tensions surrounding major lithium-producing regions. These factors underscore the need for sustainable and diversified sources of lithium to ensure a stable supply.



The growth in the lithium market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and the expansion of renewable energy projects. Advances in battery technology, such as improvements in energy density and charging times, have made lithium-ion batteries more attractive for a wider range of applications, spurring demand. The global push towards reducing carbon emissions has led to significant government incentives and policies promoting the use of electric vehicles, further bolstering the need for lithium.

Additionally, the rise of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power necessitates efficient energy storage solutions to manage intermittent energy supply, driving the demand for lithium-based batteries. Consumer behavior is also shifting towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly products, contributing to the growth of the lithium market. Furthermore, ongoing research into recycling and recovering lithium from used batteries aims to create a more circular economy, enhancing the sustainability and availability of this critical resource.

