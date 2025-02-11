Employ Introduces New Features in Winter 2025 Product Release

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions, including JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite, today announced the details of its Winter 2025 product release.

In today’s job market, where every hire matters, it is time for recruiters to shift from ‘doing more with less’ to ‘doing better.’ To help bring out the best in recruiting teams, Employ has invested in and delivered new innovations to enhance the effectiveness and consistency of the entire hiring process.

The Employ Winter release is focused on delivering simpler processes and a flexible talent ecosystem to help enhance the recruiting process. These enhancements streamline recruiting operations by automating tasks, improving connectivity and reducing errors, enabling teams to focus on strategic hiring and building stronger candidate relationships.

Highlights include:

A more simplified, candidate-friendly experience Empower candidates to take control of their interview experience by self-scheduling for in-person and virtual panel interviews in Lever . Ensure candidates receive timely communications with Jobvite ’s automated interview invitations.

Automation and insights so recruiters can focus on more impactful work Jobvite customers can connect their CRM to LinkedIn Recruiter to streamline the sourcing workflow. Recruiters can find and add promising candidates from LinkedIn to their CRM while maintaining an accurate work history and skills data. Free up recruiters' time for high-impact work with the ability to update multiple jobs at once, positively impacting the overall candidate experience For Lever customers, recruiters can now close multiple roles simultaneously, eliminating repetitive, manual work. Within Jobvite , recruiters can now update multiple requisition statuses at the same time to accelerate the hiring process without the admin work.

Greater flexibility for admins to build the right workflow for their needs For Jobvite customers, their third-party vendors can now pull candidate data from their CRM based on criteria like date ranges and status changes. Recruiters can now easily turn LinkedIn Easy Apply on and off per job in JazzHR , allowing them to control application volume and conduct more targeted sourcing efforts. This innovation will roll out progressively to all customers in March.







“At Employ, we’re focused on driving innovations across our entire portfolio that address, head-on, the real problems of recruiters today,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ. “With simpler processes and a flexible talent ecosystem, we can enable recruiters to focus on building meaningful relationships with top talent and achieve better hiring outcomes to drive organizational success. We are committed to growth and excellence for our customers, and with personalized choice and optionality, we can help them stay ahead and remain flexible in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Brenner continued, “This year, customers in the Employ ecosystem can anticipate faster access to industry-leading hiring technology. By building foundational components once and seamlessly integrating them across all our best-in-class applicant tracking systems, we're accelerating time to market, ensuring that every customer, regardless of size, benefits from the same innovative technology to increase their competitive advantage.”

For more from Brenner about this current release and what’s ahead for Employ, read the company’s latest blog here.

To learn more about Employ Inc. and its people-first approach to talent acquisition, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from foundational hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. Together, Employ and its solutions (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite) serve more than 23,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.