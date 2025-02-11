Voyager Provides Update on SOD1 ALS Gene Therapy Program

- Company to assess alternate payloads; no changes planned to novel capsid component -

- Resulting shift of timeline and costs extends cash runway into mid-2027 –

- All other programs remain on track; IND filings expected in 2025 for GBA1 and FA programs -

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced it has decided to assess alternate payloads related to its gene therapy program for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Emerging three-month non-human primate (NHP) data suggest that an alternate payload would be necessary to achieve the desired product profile. No changes are planned to the novel capsid component. The same capsid in the VY1706 (tau silencing) gene therapy program achieved desired activity levels and was well-tolerated in three-month NHP studies. Voyager no longer anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for VY9323 in mid-2025. Voyager’s cash runway is now expected to extend into mid-2027; this does not include any potential milestone payments from existing partnerships.

“Emerging preclinical data indicate the siRNA payload component of VY9323 does not meet our high standards due to what appears to be an off-target effect resulting in a narrowed therapeutic window. While we are disappointed that the development candidate VY9323 will not advance, we hope that we may be able to identify an alternate payload and find a path forward for this program, given the unmet need in ALS,” said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “We are encouraged that our novel TRACER capsids continue to perform consistently across multiple programs, and we believe they have the potential to transform gene therapy for CNS diseases. We continue to expect IND filings in 2025 for our gene therapy candidates for GBA1 and FA, and in 2026 for VY1706.”

The VY9323 U.S. IND application and Canadian clinical trial application (CTA) filings had previously been expected to occur in mid-2025. Given the need to assess potential alternate payloads, Voyager will provide an update on expected timing for its SOD1 ALS program when appropriate. The decision on the SOD1 ALS program does not impact Voyager’s other gene therapy programs; the Company continues to expect IND filings in 2025 from Neurocrine Biosciences for the program in GBA1 Parkinson’s and other GBA1-mediated diseases, as well as the program in Friedreich’s ataxia. Voyager also continues to expect to file an IND in 2026 for VY1706. The Company is presenting additional data at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference today at 2:40 p.m. ET. A copy of the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://ir.voyagertherapeutics.com/events-presentations and will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days from the date of the presentation.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

