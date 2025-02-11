LEEF Brands Expands Production Capacity to Meet Strong Demand, Secures 2025 Cultivation Licenses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (the “Company” or “LEEF Brands“), one of California’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis companies, announced today substantial increases in production capacity across its concentrate lines to address increasing market demand.

The Company has completed significant expansions in its extraction capabilities:

66% increase in ethanol extraction capacity

50% increase in solventless extraction capacity

38% increase in hydrocarbon extraction capacity



These expansions come at a critical time, with LEEF's products currently utilized in 48% of categories in California's approximately $4.2 billion legal cannabis market.

"Our production expansion reflects the robust market appetite for high-quality cannabis concentrates," said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. "By increasing our extraction capabilities across all three lines, we're positioning ourselves to meet the diverse needs of California's cannabis consumers."

In addition to production expansions, LEEF has secured its 2025 cultivation licenses from the California Department of Cannabis Control for Salisbury Canyon Ranch. Salisbury Canyon Ranch is LEEF’s 1900-acre trophy ranch and will become one of the largest cannabis farms in the world.

This milestone clears the final regulatory hurdle for the Company's 2025 planting plans. LEEF is planting the first 65 acres at Salisbury Canyon Ranch this spring and expects to scale to 187 acres of cannabis cultivation by 2027.

The increases in extraction capacity, coupled with the planting of Salisbury Canyon Ranch, are expected to drive increases in revenue and margins for LEEF this year.

For more information about LEEF Brands, visit www.leefbrands.com.

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state’s most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in California. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: Kevin Wilson Chief Financial Officer

