Lantronix Appoints Steve Burrington as Vice President of Global Research and Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) (“the Company”), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge Intelligence, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Burrington as Vice President of Global Research and Development. Burrington will oversee all aspects of product development and will play a key role in defining the Company’s technology direction as it continues to deliver innovative solutions to meet the demands of an evolving market.

"Steve’s deep expertise in advanced product development and engineering leadership perfectly complements our Edge AI focus and mission to drive technological innovation and operational excellence," said Saleel Awsare, Chief Executive Officer and President at Lantronix. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to align our technology and product strategies to achieve sustainable growth and market leadership in enabling Edge Intelligence with compute and connect."

Burrington brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering and technology leadership, specializing in LTE IoT, telematics, video product development and global engineering management. He has a proven ability to lead diverse, cross-functional teams and has successfully driven product innovations from concept through high-volume manufacturing. His leadership has consistently delivered results aligned with cost, schedule and performance objectives.

During his career, Burrington has held senior leadership roles at Sierra Wireless and Netgear, where he managed global teams of over 150 engineers, directed operating budgets exceeding $35 million, and spearheaded the development of industry-leading hardware and firmware products. His extensive experience working with chipset vendors, ODMs, and structured development environments positions him well to enhance Lantronix’s R&D capabilities.

"I am honored to join Lantronix during such an exciting time for the Company," said Burrington. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to innovate, execute and deliver products that define the future of Industrial IoT and Edge AI Intelligence. Together, we will continue to set the standard for excellence in our field."

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

investors@lantronix.com



© 2024 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21a60c7-74c8-4d08-9648-e5e8b8798774