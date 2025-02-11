Virtual Fitting Rooms Business Analysis Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2030 from $6.6 Billion in 2024 - Virtual Fitting Rooms Emerge as an Effective Strategy to Minimize E-Commerce Returns

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Fitting Rooms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtual Fitting Rooms was valued at US$6.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Virtual fitting rooms are transforming the retail industry by providing customers with an interactive and personalized shopping experience. These digital platforms allow users to try on clothes virtually through augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. By using a smartphone, tablet, or in-store kiosk, customers can see how different garments will look on their bodies without physically trying them on. This innovation addresses common shopping challenges, such as sizing inconsistencies and the time-consuming nature of fitting room queues. Virtual fitting rooms utilize 3D body scanning and sophisticated algorithms to create realistic and accurate representations of how clothes fit, offering a convenient and engaging solution for both online and offline shoppers.





The technology behind virtual fitting rooms has advanced rapidly, driven by improvements in AR, AI, and machine learning. Advances in AR and AI technologies have made virtual fitting rooms more accurate and accessible, enhancing the shopping experience and driving consumer adoption. High-resolution cameras and depth sensors enable precise body measurements, while AI-driven software enhances the accuracy of garment visualization by considering fabric properties and movement dynamics. Upgrades to AI algorithms within virtual fitting rooms represent a significant advancement in the retail industry.



Virtual fitting room domain is witnessing increasing use of machine learning (ML) and related algorithms for development of advanced apps to help users in virtually trying on clothing and yield precise body measurements for personalized experience. As AI continues to evolve, further innovations are expected to enhance the consumer shopping experience, offering a seamless blend of convenience, personalization, and inclusivity. AI solutions are tackling the issue of finding the right size online by using images and depth sensors to calculate accurate body measurements, offering a level of certainty similar to trying on clothes in a store.



Virtual fitting rooms are anticipated to register solid gains, driven by the intense competition in the retail industry that is prompting online retailers to embrace innovative solutions to improve customer engagement and business performance. The fashion landscape is poised to be shaped by rising attention on customer experience, digitalization and sustainability that are hot topics among young consumers. Virtual fitting rooms hold significant potential to help brands in scoring high in these areas. The technology is expected to move forward with continuously evolving shopper expectations and demands, indicating exciting avenues for innovative solutions.

The proliferation on smartphone applications has played a crucial role in making virtual fitting experiences more accessible worldwide. Shoppers now have the convenience of virtually trying on clothes through their mobile devices, enhancing their shopping experience and decision-making process. Growing integration of virtual fitting rooms by e-commerce platforms is also spurring market growth. Retailers are investing in virtual fitting technologies to differentiate themselves in a competitive market and to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personalized shopping experiences is encouraging retailers to adopt virtual fitting rooms to meet the evolving expectations of tech-savvy consumers. The expansion of the fashion and apparel industry in emerging markets is creating new opportunities for the adoption of virtual fitting room technologies, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon.com, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Coitor IT Tech, ELSE Corp Srl, Fit Analytics Innovation GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Virtual Fitting Software segment, which is expected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.0%. The Virtual Fitting Hardware segment is also set to grow at 16.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.4% CAGR to reach $2.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:

Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Other Applications)

End-Use (Virtual Stores, Physical Stores)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Virtual Fitting Rooms Gains Traction as Retail Landscape Evolves to Enhance Shopping Experience

Classification of Virtual Fitting Rooms

Virtual Fitting Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bridging the Gap: Virtual Fitting Rooms Emerge as an Effective Strategy to Minimize E-Commerce Returns

Most Commonly Returned e-Commerce Purchases: 2023

Average Financial Cost Per Apparel Return

Virtual Fitting Rooms Come with Intriguing Proposition Regarding Sustainability

Eyewear Retailers Turn to Virtual Try-On (VTO) Technology to Offer More Interactive and Personalized Shopping Experiences

VFRs Redefine Consumer Interactions with Fashion and Apparel Brands as Retail Industry Navigates the Digital Transformation

Why Virtual Fitting Room is Haute Couture Trend for E-Commerce Fashion Brands

Growth of e-Commerce Augurs Well for Virtual Fitting Room Technologies

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025

Virtual Try-On Technology Marks a New Era in Beauty Industry

More Fashion Brands Embrace Virtual Fitting Rooms

Virtual Fitting Rooms Enhance Customer Experience in Physical Stores

Virtual Try-On Technology Addresses the Inherent Challenge of Online Shoe Shopping

Advancements in AI and AR Technologies to Boost Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 54 major companies featured in this report

Amazon.com, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Coitor IT Tech

ELSE Corp Srl

Fit Analytics Innovation GmbH

FXGear Inc.

Magic Mirror

Metail

Microsoft Corporation

MySize, Inc.

Reactive Reality GmbH

Sizebay

Styku, Inc.

triMirror

True Fit Corporation

Virtusize Co., Ltd.

Zugara, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3f5ok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment