Blast Cabinet Market is Projected to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 6,654.7 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global blast cabinet market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,512.0 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The blast cabinet market is focused on equipment designed for surface treatment through abrasive blasting, catering to various industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. With a projected growth trajectory driven by technological advancements and increasing industrialization, the market is evolving to meet diverse customer needs and regulatory standards.

The blast cabinet market encompasses a range of specialized equipment used for surface preparation and finishing through abrasive blasting techniques. This market serves multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and construction, where effective cleaning, coating, and surface modification are essential.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10624



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global blast cabinet market is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR and reach US$ 6,654.7 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,142.7 million growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 32.8% in 2035

in 2035 Aerospace under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 977.9 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2,178.6 million collectively

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in surface treatment process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Blast Cabinet Market:

Gibson Abrasive Equipment; Clemco Industries Corp.; Empire Abrasive Equipment Company; Guyson Corporation; Abrasive Blast Systems (ABS); ISTblast; Kramer Industries Inc.; Blastking Group; Pauli Systems, Inc.; ABShot Tecnics S.L.; Burwell Technologies; Blastrac N.A.; Airblast B.V.; Graco Inc.; Norton Sandblasting Equipment; Sinto America, Inc.; Surface Preparation; Vixen Surface Treatments; Other Emerging Players.

Market Development:

Recent market developments helping users to shift towards eco-friendly solutions along with using environmentally friendly abrasive materials and processes, which is influencing the design and operation of blast cabinets. Companies are looking for sustainable options that minimize environmental impact while maintaining performance. Recent developments in blast cabinet ensures that user can blast an object with high pressure. User do this with specially prepared gloves that are attached to the cabinet. Because the object is located in the blasting cabinet, the user does not suffer from abrasive and dust flying around.

For instance, In June 2023, Blastking Group launched Crawler Shot Blasting Machine with Metal Belt. This crawler shot blasting machine with a metal belt is one of the standard series of cleaning equipment. it can be used to clean cast, forged and welded parts, to remove sand and oxide scale on the surface of the workpieces. Due to the protective measures of this machine, which are good, its performance is achieved in the structure of the shot blasting machine that circulates projectile, and so it can perform satisfactorily for materials or workpieces, which are challenging to clean.

Blast Cabinet Industry News:

Guyson released a product development update in January 2025 for the Euroblast line of cabinets, which had a number of features that could be customised to meet the needs of certain applications. Their Euroblast line of manual blast cabinets is used in aviation maintenance and repair. These industry-leading technologies significantly increase productivity and efficiency by offering a straightforward yet powerful substitute for labour-intensive processes. available in a range of sizes to accommodate various uses.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10624



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Blast Cabinet market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by end-user (OEMs, aftermarket), by automation level (manual, semi-automatic, fully automatic systems), by application (automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, electronics, others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

According to latest research study by FactMR, sanding machine market is set to witness steady growth during assessment period. Demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. The adoption of urbanization and industrialization is providing sufficient opportunities for sanding machines production.

The global post drivers market was valued at US$ 263.1 million in 2024 and has been projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.0% to end up at US$ 471.2 Million by 2035.

The global metal injection molding market is estimated to value at US$ 5.59 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 9.55 billion by 2035.

Turnover of the global thermoelectric cooler market is projected at US$ 794.38 million in 2025 and is evaluated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$ 1.83 billion by the end of 2035.

The global Basecoater market was valued at US$ 493.7 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% to end up at US$ 766.7 Million by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog





