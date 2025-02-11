Repligen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and twelve- month reporting periods ended December 31, 2024.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 274-3999 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5607 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 6188777.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

VP, Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com