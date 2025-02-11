Strategic Analysis of the $14.66 Bn Cell Surface Markers Detection Market 2025-2030, Featuring BD, Nihon Kohden, Sysmex & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Surface Markers Detection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cell Surface Markers Detection Market was valued at USD 9.74 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 14.66 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.25%. The cell surface markers detection market has emerged as a dynamic and evolving sector within the field of life sciences and diagnostics. The market has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, driven by advancements in medical research, diagnostic techniques, and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders.







The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and autoimmune disorders, is a primary driver of the cell surface markers detection market. The move towards personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to an individual's genetic makeup and specific disease markers, has further propelled the demand for cell surface marker detection.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Key Market Challenges

Heterogeneity of Cell Surface Markers

Limited Specificity and Sensitivity

Regulatory Hurdles

Data Management and Analysis

Cost Constraints

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Segmental Insights

Based on Region, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market in 2024. North America boasts a robust and well-established ecosystem for research and development in the life sciences. The region is home to numerous academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical giants that invest heavily in cell surface markers detection research. These institutions and organizations have access to state-of-the-art technologies and resources, facilitating innovative developments in this field. North America leads in technological advancements, particularly in the development of cutting-edge instruments and tools used for cell surface markers detection.



The region is a hub for pioneering companies producing flow cytometers, antibodies, and reagents specifically designed for the detection and analysis of cell surface markers. These advancements contribute to the region's competitive edge in the market. The United States, Canada, and other North American countries have high healthcare expenditures, which translate into significant investments in medical research and diagnostic technologies. The demand for advanced diagnostic and research tools has driven the growth of the cell surface markers detection market in the region.



Key Players Profiled in the Cell Surface Markers Detection Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

IVD Medical Holding Limited (Immucor Inc.)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Report Scope

Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Product:

Flow Cytometry

Hematology Analysers

Cell Imaging Systems

Reagents and Kits

Other

Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Application:

Disease Diagnosis and Identifications

Research and Drug Discovery

Others

Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8xyv8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment