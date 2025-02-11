Strategic Analysis of the $14.66 Bn Cell Surface Markers Detection Market 2025-2030, Featuring BD, Nihon Kohden, Sysmex & More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Surface Markers Detection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cell Surface Markers Detection Market was valued at USD 9.74 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 14.66 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.25%. The cell surface markers detection market has emerged as a dynamic and evolving sector within the field of life sciences and diagnostics. The market has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, driven by advancements in medical research, diagnostic techniques, and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and autoimmune disorders, is a primary driver of the cell surface markers detection market. The move towards personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to an individual's genetic makeup and specific disease markers, has further propelled the demand for cell surface marker detection.
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Key Market Challenges
- Heterogeneity of Cell Surface Markers
- Limited Specificity and Sensitivity
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Data Management and Analysis
- Cost Constraints
Key Market Trends
- Technological Advancements
- Segmental Insights
Based on Region, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market in 2024. North America boasts a robust and well-established ecosystem for research and development in the life sciences. The region is home to numerous academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical giants that invest heavily in cell surface markers detection research. These institutions and organizations have access to state-of-the-art technologies and resources, facilitating innovative developments in this field. North America leads in technological advancements, particularly in the development of cutting-edge instruments and tools used for cell surface markers detection.
The region is a hub for pioneering companies producing flow cytometers, antibodies, and reagents specifically designed for the detection and analysis of cell surface markers. These advancements contribute to the region's competitive edge in the market. The United States, Canada, and other North American countries have high healthcare expenditures, which translate into significant investments in medical research and diagnostic technologies. The demand for advanced diagnostic and research tools has driven the growth of the cell surface markers detection market in the region.
Key Players Profiled in the Cell Surface Markers Detection Market
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.
- Nexcelom Bioscience LLC
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- IVD Medical Holding Limited (Immucor Inc.)
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
Report Scope
Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Product:
- Flow Cytometry
- Hematology Analysers
- Cell Imaging Systems
- Reagents and Kits
- Other
Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Application:
- Disease Diagnosis and Identifications
- Research and Drug Discovery
- Others
Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.74 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8xyv8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment