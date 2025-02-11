ParaZero Achieves Regulatory Compliance in Europe to Fly in Urban Environments with its SafeAir Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced today that its SafeAir systems, integrated with the DJI Matrice 350, DJI Mavic 3T and DJI Mavic 3E, have successfully achieved CE Class C5 compliance. This achievement marks a significant advancement in drone safety and regulatory readiness, particularly within the European market.

The CE Class C5 certification is crucial for compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, especially for operators navigating the complex Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) process. By meeting these stringent requirements, ParaZero’s SafeAir systems simplify the regulatory pathway for drone operators, enabling them to conduct missions in an urban environment, with greater confidence, efficiency, and safety.

Achieving CE Class C5 compliance ensures that drone operators can now perform operations under the popular Standard Scenario STS-01, which permits drone flights in densely populated urban areas with controlled ground spaces. This reduces the need for extensive documentation and lengthy approval processes, significantly accelerating deployment timelines for commercial and defense drone missions.

Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero, said: “Achieving CE Class C5 compliance for our SafeAir systems is a major milestone unlocking new opportunities for operators to fly confidently in urban environments while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards. As the demand for complex drone operations grows, we are proud to support operators with solutions that ensure both safety and operational efficiency.”

ParaZero’s SafeAir system is designed to autonomously detect critical failures and deploy a parachute to safely land the drone, minimizing the risk to people and property on the ground. This advanced technology has been integrated into leading drone platforms, providing an added layer of safety for both commercial and defense applications.

With the CE Class C5 certification in place, ParaZero is well-positioned to support drone operators across Europe in meeting regulatory requirements, unlocking new business opportunities in industries such as logistics, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, and defense.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

