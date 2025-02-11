Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Worldpay to Enhance Payments Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Worldpay®, a global industry leader in payments technology and solutions.

Worldpay’s global payments capabilities embedded in Duck Creek Payments, provide carriers with a seamless, end-to-end payment management platform tailored specifically to the insurance industry. The addition of Worldpay's payments capabilities fortifies Duck Creek’s ability to serve carriers worldwide with its payments platform while ensuring scalability and future-proofing through continued technology investments.

“Selecting the right payments processing partner is pivotal to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Allan Lacoste, Chief Payments Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Worldpay aligns perfectly with our mission to provide insurance carriers with secure, efficient, and flexible payment solutions. Through this partnership, Duck Creek Payments becomes even more robust, eliminating the need for costly, bespoke integrations while embedding industry-leading payment processing capabilities directly into Duck Creek's core technology.”

This partnership also reflects Duck Creek’s commitment to expanding its Marketplace, where strategic payment partnerships empower carriers to access a comprehensive suite of innovative payment solutions tailored to their unique needs. Worldpay’s technology is a critical, component of the Duck Creek Payments solution, emphasizing its role within the company’s ecosystem.

“By joining forces with Duck Creek, we are realizing our shared goal of modernizing payment solutions for the insurance industry,” said Jason Pavona, General Manager of North America at Worldpay. “The integration of our advanced payment technologies into Duck Creek Payments gives insurance carriers the tools they need to reduce complexity, deliver a better customer journey, and navigate an increasingly dynamic marketplace.”

Duck Creek Payments delivers unparalleled value, ensuring carriers benefit from a seamless, future-ready payments experience that integrates effortlessly into existing core systems. Additionally, insurers can process easier, more cost-effective payments and provide customers with increased payment flexibility, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

