Chicago Biomedical Consortium to Serve as Regional Host Committee Chair for BioCentury’s Grand Rounds - U.S. Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago Biomedical Consortium (“CBC”), a Midwest center of excellence for biomedical translation that nurtures academic discoveries into high-impact start-ups, today announced that, alongside regional partners, it will serve as the Regional Host Committee Chair for BioCentury’s 2nd Grand Rounds - U.S. Conference held in Chicago June 4-6, 2025. BioCentury is the biopharmaceutical industry's leading provider of analysis, data, and events.

“Illinois is a powerhouse of academic innovation. The CBC’s mission is to help our top-tier research institutions transform breakthrough ideas into new start-ups,” said Michelle Burbea Hoffmann, Executive Director of the CBC. “Grand Rounds is the platform we need to amplify the voice of our innovators, broadcasting their potential to VC and industry experts who can accelerate their growth.”

The CBC will chair a Regional Host Committee made up of World Business Chicago, P33, Portal Innovations, iBio and renowned academic institutions — Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois Chicago, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“BioCentury is delighted to bring Grand Rounds to Chicago, gathering academic and industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to foster innovation and discuss critical issues in translation,” said Simone Fishburn, VP and Editor in Chief of BioCentury. “As the gateway to Illinois and the Midwest’s trove of biotech innovation, Chicago offers world-class research institutions, cutting-edge science, and an untapped talent pool. BioCentury is excited to bring its brand of leading conferences to Chicago to advance the mission of creating novel therapies for patients worldwide.”

The conference will showcase the Midwest’s emerging identity in the future of biotech, highlighting the region’s dynamic ecosystem. Key drivers include research initiatives at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, deep industry expertise at the CBC, and the strategic investment approach of Portal Innovations.

Jim Sullivan, CEO of Vanqua Bio and Partner at Orbimed, said, “Five years ago I advocated for establishing Vanqua here in Chicago, close to our co-founder’s laboratory and confident in our ability to attract local talent. Events like Grand Rounds are instrumental in fueling this momentum, bringing together the talent, innovation, and investment that continue to shape Chicago’s biotech future.”

To learn more about opportunities at the event, visit www.BioCenturyGrandRoundsUS.com.

About The Chicago Biomedical Consortium

The Chicago Biomedical Consortium (CBC) is a Midwest center of excellence for biomedical translation that nurtures academic discoveries into high-impact start-ups. Embedded within nine Illinois universities, it provides industry-grade experience and know-how — coupled with patient capital — at the earliest stages of drug and diagnostic development.

CBC's vision is to build a flourishing biotech ecosystem by identifying promising technologies and funding key de-risking activities, training the next generation of entrepreneurs to anchor founding teams, and connecting the teams to sources of capital. Serving as the nucleus for life sciences economic development in Illinois, CBC bridges the critical gap between academic research and industry application, a vital link for building a dynamic ecosystem. Visit www.chicagobiomedicalconsortium.org to learn more.

About BioCentury

For more than 30 years, BioCentury Inc. has helped biopharma executives and investors make business-critical decisions and build larger networks with peers across the innovation ecosystem. Visit www.BioCentury.com to learn more.

