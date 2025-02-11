DART Transforms System Through Modernization Program

Dallas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been growing and serving the needs of the North Texas region for more than 40 years and is now turning its attention to modernizing its transit system to continue improving the customer experience.

DART Transform is a modernization program that will focus on five core elements: vehicles, stations and passenger facilities, resiliency, a unified signaling system and operating facilities. By improving each of these measures across its transit network, DART aims to transform commutes and communities across North Texas.

“Many of our vehicles and facilities have reached their usage capacity, so it’s time to invest in our aging system to ensure our customers have a cleaner, safer, more reliable experience when they are commuting with us,” explains DART CEO & President Nadine Lee. “DART Transform aligns with our Point B vision, a road map that will move us from where we are now to where we want to be as an agency.”

Feedback important to DART Transform

DART surveyed its riders, stakeholders, and employees to identify improvements that will provide a safer, cleaner, and more reliable ride. Changes riders will see include:

New buses and trains with upgraded lighting, system messaging, and convenience features

Raised platforms at 23 stations to provide level boarding and improve access for those with limited mobility or who are travelling with children

Renovations at the Cityplace/Uptown station

Additional resiliency measures to guard the rail system against extreme weather events, and

Improvements at stations and passenger and operations facilities

Over the last year, DART has installed 34,000 new vinyl seats on buses and trains, hired more security and fare enforcement officers, implemented an on-board cleaning team, and improved lighting around stations. This was the first step in reinforcing our commitment to improving the customer experience.

New Buses, Trains Coming Soon

DART has secured a contract to purchase new buses to begin replacing the oldest ones in its fleet and anticipates having them operating routes by spring of 2026. The process to begin replacing light-rail vehicles (LRVs) will take a bit longer as DART is still in the planning and development phase. Once a final design is approved and manufacturing begins, riders can expect to see the new LRVs in operation by 2029.

Later this year, DART will begin asking customers about their journey to identify pain points accessing their transit ride, while at the agency’s facilities, and on their commute. This will allow DART to better understand the customer journey and take decisive action or partner with the corresponding city to make improvements throughout the DART Transform program. The team will also reach out to non-riders to gauge how they too can become DART customers.

For more information about DART Transform, please visit https://transform.dart.org, email DARTTransform@dart.org or call 214-979-1111.



