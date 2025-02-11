Mainspring Expands Channel Network with Leading Resellers as Linear Generator Installations Grow

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainspring Energy today announced the expansion of its channel sales network into new markets and geographies, accelerating adoption of the company’s Linear Generators with the addition of three new resellers. The program welcomes dGEN Energy Partners , Gould Group , and INF Associates to the team of partner companies bringing Mainspring’s advanced power generation solutions to commercial and industrial companies.

The addition of these leading power resellers expands Mainspring’s reach into more projects and vertical markets such as hotels and commercial buildings, EV charging infrastructure, cold storage facilities, and other industrial operations. It also opens the door to delivering projects in new regions for the company, particularly in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, which are prone to extreme weather events and extended power disruptions. As in the fast-growing U.S. linear generator market, commercial and industrial companies in this region are exploring linear generator solutions for greater control over their energy resources and costs. Mainspring’s products provide resilient, low-emission, rapidly installed power capacity with market-leading flexibility in siting, project scope, load profiles, and fuel types.

“In an era of unprecedented load growth, demand is spiking globally for reliable, efficient power,” said Wissam Balshe, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships at Mainspring. “dGen, Gould Group and INF bring valuable expertise to our reseller team in deploying advanced power infrastructure in commercial and industrial markets. Together we are expanding our reach and accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient power.”

The expanded reseller network puts Mainspring solutions in the hands of a growing force of industry experts specializing in reliable, affordable, and sustainable power projects that deliver new power capacity. It builds on the launch of the Mainspring reseller network last year and Mainspring’s strategic partnerships with global power leaders Schneider Electric and ABM .

dGen

dGen brings a wealth of experience in the renewable energy industry with over 750 MW of clean energy installed today. They are known in the solar industry for their ability to take a project from design to financing to installation with a dedicated team of developers and EPC installers. dGen expands access to renewable energy solutions to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Gould Group

As a trusted real estate portfolio fiduciary, Gould Group uses energy efficiency as a strategic tool to enhance cost-effectiveness and quality across industrial, office, hospital, and multifamily properties nationwide. Gould Group stands by three certainties—Budget, Execution, and Quality—ensuring every project is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. Its expertise spans energy procurement, strategic financing, and tailored sustainability solutions, enabling it to maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and create long-term value for its clients.

INF Associates

INF is a turnkey energy solutions firm performing complete design, equipment supply, and installation of projects, including electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, LED lighting upgrades, distributed and renewable energy technologies, and mechanical system retrofits. INF has offices in New York City, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey, and supports energy projects nationwide. INF has a team dedicated to securing funding from utility and state commissions to advance the sustainability goals for each company they work with. Since 2011, INF has secured tens of millions of dollars of utility incentives for energy projects and has installed more than 5,000 EV chargers totaling over 50 megawatts of charging power.

About Mainspring

Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers innovative, flexible, low-emissions onsite power solutions that rapidly add new power capacity and deliver reliable, affordable, clean electric power. The Mainspring Linear Generator is fully dispatchable and scalable from 250 kW to 100+MW. It is uniquely fuel-flexible, operating on any gaseous fuel including hydrogen, ammonia, biogas, natural gas, propane, and others. The company began commercial shipments in 2020 and to date has tens of MWs of power in operation and more than 100 MW in advanced development for leading Fortune 500 companies and utilities. Learn more at mainspringenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Marjorie Bonga

marjorie@teamsilverline.com

15407462385

