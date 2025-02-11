ABM Launches New Brand Platform Reinforcing Transformation as an Innovative and Tech-Enabled Solutions Provider

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has unveiled its new brand platform: “Driving possibility, together.” This new positioning emphasizes ABM’s evolution as a future-focused, innovative client partner, making spaces smarter, modernizing infrastructure, and transforming facilities to become more resilient. It represents the company’s growth, in both soft and hard services—Facility and Engineering & Infrastructure Solutions—and its ongoing tech and data-enabled transformation focused on delivering elevated experiences for both clients and team members.

The repositioned brand highlights ABM’s commitment to operational excellence, workforce enablement, and delivering measurable client value. With bold visuals, a modernized tone, and a focus on collaboration and innovation, the new brand aligns with the demands of today’s dynamic facility operations and building infrastructure landscape.

"For over a century, ABM has set the standard for maintaining and modernizing facilities. Now, with advanced capabilities and an expanding engineering and infrastructure services portfolio, we’re redefining what it means to be a strategic solutions provider, enabling systems to perform better, businesses to grow, and occupants to thrive,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer. “From AI-powered efficiencies to next-generation energy solutions, this new brand positioning reflects our legacy while defining our commitment to creating smarter, more resilient, and sustainable spaces for the future.”

A Legacy of Reliability, A Future of Innovation and Possibility

Founded in 1909, ABM has grown into an industry leader with more than 100,000 team members, and a blue-chip client base serving more than half the FORTUNE 500, as well as many of the world’s busiest airports, largest universities, and leading manufacturers. This transformation has been fueled by a relentless focus on enabling technology and data, operational expertise, and client success.

The new brand platform represents a pivotal milestone in ABM’s journey, built on four core pillars:

Transforming Spaces and Places: As an authority on advanced facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions that enhance operations and occupant experiences, ABM is the trusted leader in the efficiency, comfort and safety of shared environments across 19 industry segments.

Championing People: With one of the world's largest teams of engineers, technicians, and facility professionals caring for occupants, ABM is focused on developing a culture focused on delivering for our clients and each other, growing an inclusive and welcoming workforce with career and professional development opportunities, and fostering a real connection with our local communities.

Advancing Sustainability: ABM supports client environmental and facility resilience goals with leading-edge energy efficiency, electrification, and cleaning, waste, and water-use reduction strategies and solutions.

Inspiring Innovation: Deploying AI, machine learning, and living labs to prototype and test new and proprietary technologies in real-world environments, ABM applies data-driven insights that anticipate client needs, increase operating efficiencies and deliver actionable results.

What It Means for Clients

ABM’s new brand positioning highlights its commitment to delivering actionable, measurable solutions across various industries, including commercial real estate, aviation, education, manufacturing, and distribution.

With data-driven smart building platforms, a growing portfolio of energy resilience solutions—such as microgrids, eMobility, and power storage—and tech-enabled, frictionless parking, ABM is transforming facility solutions to be more efficient, impactful, and connected.

By integrating services through ABM Performance Solutions, a single-source, data-enabled, self-performed facilities model, ABM streamlines facility performance to support clients throughout the life of their facilities.

“At its heart, this new brand positioning is about helping clients envision and achieve their goals in rapidly evolving operating environments,” added Salmirs. “With the right strategic partner, well-run facilities and related infrastructure go beyond an operational requirement to become key drivers of business enablement, growth, and success.”

"Driving Possibility, Together"

The theme line “Driving possibility, together” encapsulates ABM’s collaborative, proactive approach to addressing complex client challenges. It reflects the company’s dedication to fostering long-term partnerships with clients, communities, and team members.

Supporting this launch is a multifaceted marketing and digital campaign, a completely reimagined website, and the introduction of ABM Perspectives, a digital hub offering the latest insights, best practices, and case studies to help clients maximize outcomes and navigate industry trends.

Click here to learn more.

About ABM:

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f65bae2-f557-4493-a061-30b5204b5be1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d02964d-416a-46f3-8d4e-e6cba45c9df3