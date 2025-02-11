Integrating International Students into the Workforce

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International college students and graduates in Canada who participate in work-integrated learning (WIL) and/or career services achieve better employment outcomes and feel more equipped to enter the labour market, according to new research from The Conference Board of Canada and the Future Skills Centre.

“International students represent a wealth of potential that is crucial to Canada’s economic future,” said Michael Burt, Vice President at The Conference Board of Canada. “To maximize their potential, we must ensure they have the supports and resources necessary. Additionally, schools should embed career education into the curriculum and expand formal international student peer mentorship program.”

Despite their important contributions to Canada’s workforce, many international students and graduates encounter significant challenges when seeking employment. The most common challenge they face is a lack of relevant contacts. Without family networks or previously established professional connections to draw upon, many are isolated in their job search. In addition to other challenges reported by students, such as unfamiliarity with Canadian resume standards and interview expectations, college staff most frequently identify language barriers and limited knowledge of workplace norms as major barriers.

“International students who participate in work-integrated learning and career services improve their employability and secure jobs that align with their fields of study and career aspirations,” says Noel Baldwin, Executive Director at the Future Skills Centre. “To strengthen Canada’s workforce, post-secondary institutions must actively showcase how programs like these build the skills needed for long-term career success."

There are several practical barriers that limit international students’ access to WIL and career services. Many students are unaware of the resources available to them and often have difficulty finding information about the programs and services offered at their college. Additionally, the current career services model relies on students to take the initiative to seek support, which is particularly difficult for those already balancing time constraints from their studies, long work hours, and adjusting to a new cultural environment.

Tackling these barriers is crucial for better integrating international graduates into the labour market. Peer mentorship can provide valuable career support, including help with interview preparation, resume building, and references. By establishing formal peer networks, colleges can offer students guidance while ensuring the accuracy of the information being shared. Raising awareness of the benefits of these services to students, as well as encouraging employers to hire international students and dispelling misconceptions about regulations, is also key to improving employment outcomes for these graduates.

