ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone Subsidiary Initiates Process for Green UAS Certification for IQ Square Drone for Land Survey, Bridge Inspections, and Other US Defense Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has commenced work towards a Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certification for its IQ Square drone for applications including land survey, bridge inspections and other infrastructure inspections for use by US Defense agencies. The ZenaDrone team has commenced a review and assessment of its cybersecurity practices, standards compliance, product security, and supply chain documentation to prepare for this certification.

“Having Green UAS certification enhances our credibility by ensuring compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain security standards, which are essential for accessing government and other public sector contracts. This is the most important steppingstone toward qualifying for the Blue UAS certification to sell directly to US defense branches. The certification will also make the IQ Square drone more attractive to the commercial sector buyers looking for a secure and trusted drone solution,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

In military and defense applications, drones enhance infrastructure inspection by providing rapid, real-time surveillance of critical assets such as bridges, roads, power stations, and military bases, especially in hazardous or remote environments. They improve safety by reducing the need for personnel to operate in dangerous areas, while their advanced imaging technologies, including LiDAR and thermal sensors, enable early detection of structural weaknesses and potential threats. Drones can also map large areas quickly supporting mission planning, logistics, and national security efforts.

The ZenaDrone IQ Square is an advanced AI-powered drone designed for land surveys and for various types of inspections and reconnaissance missions required in defense applications. Equipped with state-of-the-art cameras and sensors, the IQ Square offers a flight time of approximately 20 minutes and can carry a payload of up to 7 kilograms. With a footprint of 41X41 inches, the VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing), the drone features retractable landing gear for enhanced functionality and adaptability. It is equipped with the capability to autonomously land on a charging station, where it will automatically recharge its batteries.

ZenaDrone previously completed two paid trials using its drone products with the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserve for logistics and transportation applications carrying critical cargo, such as blood, in the field. ZenaTech previously announced that ZenaDrone’s supply chain will be NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant through manufacturing its component parts and cameras at its Spider Vision Sensors company established in Taiwan, and it plans to manufacture its US DoD-destined drones at ZenaDrone’s manufacturing facility in Arizona.

ZenaDrone joined the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) as a member last June. This organization administers the Green UAS program and is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing autonomous and uncrewed systems across air, ground, and maritime domains.

Green UAS certification is required for drone companies that want to sell to government agencies, law enforcement, first responders, and commercial enterprises in the United States that need to ensure a high level of security and NDAA compliance. Green UAS certification validates corporate cyber hygiene, product security, supply chain risk management, and remote operations security. It also serves as a pathway to Blue UAS certification to enter the US defense market to sell directly to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other defense-related agencies.​ The Green UAS certification process may take several weeks to months, depending on the company's cybersecurity readiness and supply chain compliance, before applying.

