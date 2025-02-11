Survivor Healthcare Joins Together for Supportive Cancer Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survivor Healthcare, a specialty provider of primary care for cancer patients, announced that it has joined the Together for Supportive Cancer Care coalition. TSCC unites organizations committed to improving outcomes and reducing healthcare cost by ensuring access to supportive cancer care.

Together for Supportive Cancer Care brings together organizations from across sectors to share best practices and advocate for supportive cancer care as a national standard of care. TSCC’s members include healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and innovators with a shared mission to ensure that every person affected by cancer receives the whole-person supportive care they need.

Survivor Healthcare will contribute its expertise in using digital health technologies to increase access to specialized primary care for cancer patients from the point of diagnosis through treatment and remission.

“Survivorship care is an integral part of the cancer journey, yet too often, patients face gaps in care that impact their long-term health and well-being,” said George Willock, Chief Executive Officer of Survivor Healthcare. “By joining TSCC, we are strengthening our efforts to address these challenges by working collaboratively with coalition members to build a more integrated and accessible system of care and make early supportive cancer care a national standard of care.”

Survivor Healthcare provides medical and supportive care to individuals navigating life with cancer. The company’s multi-disciplinary approach to care ensures that patients receive mental health support, nutritional guidance, occupational therapy, and other forms of support that are clinically proven to help cancer patients cope with the short- and long-term effects of a cancer diagnosis and its treatment.

“We are thrilled to add Survivor Healthcare as a member of the Together for Supportive Cancer Care coalition,” said Susan Hedlund, Director of Supportive Care Initiatives at the Biller Family Foundation. “As an innovator in using digital health tools to bridge the gap between primary care doctors and oncologists, Survivor Healthcare brings a proven model of supportive care that others can learn from as we seek to expand our reach and impact.”

About Survivor Healthcare

Survivor Healthcare is a telehealth clinic specializing in providing primary care to cancer survivors. The clinic’s team of multi-disciplinary specialists in mental health, nutrition, occupational health, and palliative care offer comprehensive virtual services to help patients achieve better health outcomes and a higher quality of life during and after cancer treatment. Learn more at www.survivorhealthcare.com .