BOS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results on March 31, 2025

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Monday, March 31, 2025.

BOS will host a video conference call on March 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89706334037?pwd=VvkIx2b1tfaGBMpknU4MHrCS7rpsFD.1

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: https://www.boscom.com/conference-calls

About BOS.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.



For more information about BOS, please visit https://www.boscom.com/.

