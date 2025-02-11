Day One to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Tuesday, February 25, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results and discuss corporate progress for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

Live audio of the webcast will be accessible on the Day One Investors & Media page. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Events & Presentations section of the Day One Investors & Media page for 30 days following the event.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage company focused on advancing first- or best-in-class medicines for childhood and adult diseases with equal intensity. We were founded to address the lack of new therapies resulting from the traditional drug development model, which has left children with cancer and their families waiting too long for new treatments.

At Day One, we aim to identify and develop breakthrough medicines with the goal of improving the outcomes and life trajectories of patients of any age facing serious diseases — starting from Day One. Our “search & development” strategy enables us to find, acquire, and develop potential best-or first-in-class programs with the goal of introducing new medicines that will make a real difference in the treatment of children and adults.

Day One’s pipeline includes tovorafenib (OJEMDA™), DAY301 and a VRK1 inhibitor program. The Company is based in Brisbane, California and can be found online at www.dayonebio.com, LinkedIn or X.

Day One uses its Investor Relations website (ir.dayonebio.com), its X handle (x.com/DayOneBio), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/dayonebio) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

