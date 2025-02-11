Oncocyte to Participate in BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a pioneering diagnostics technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend BTIG’s MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah. Oncocyte will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

Investors attending the conference wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact BTIG to schedule.

Event: BTIG’s MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference 2025

Dates: February 11-12, 2025

Location: Snowbird, Utah, USA

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a leading diagnostics technology company. The company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

