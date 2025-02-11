Value of AI, Cloud Solutions Reign in Cellebrite’s 2025 Annual Industry Trends Survey

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the release of its sixth annual 2025 Industry Trends Survey. This year’s report explores how public safety professionals use and apply powerful digital investigative solutions to uncover digital evidence in criminal investigations. For the first time, the survey reveals a widespread appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) to assist and simplify investigations, with 80% of respondents acknowledging AI helps automate time-consuming tasks and identify critical evidence faster.

With more than 2,100 responses from examiners, investigators, analysts, prosecutors and agency managers across nearly 100 countries, the survey showed that while three in 10 respondents have seen an uptick in AI-related criminal activity, 64% believe this same technology can be used to reduce crime.

Additional notable insights include:

Near-unanimous reliance on digital evidence: For the second time in three years, digital evidence was cited for its high value in investigations. 98% of prosecutors reported digital evidence is pivotal in securing convictions, and more than half of respondents agreed it is more important than DNA.

For the second time in three years, digital evidence was cited for its high value in investigations. 98% of prosecutors reported digital evidence is pivotal in securing convictions, and more than half of respondents agreed it is more important than DNA. Traction for cloud-based solutions: Public safety professionals are increasingly interested in harnessing the power of the cloud. Nearly 40% of those surveyed are now open to using cloud technologies for evidence storage and sharing, citing its scalability and security advantages – up from 35% last year; while six in 10 investigators still rely on legacy options like USB sticks for data sharing, which are widely recognized as inefficient and invite security risks that could compromise the chain of custody.

Public safety professionals are increasingly interested in harnessing the power of the cloud. Nearly 40% of those surveyed are now open to using cloud technologies for evidence storage and sharing, citing its scalability and security advantages – up from 35% last year; while six in 10 investigators still rely on legacy options like USB sticks for data sharing, which are widely recognized as inefficient and invite security risks that could compromise the chain of custody. Overwhelming device and data volumes: With cases typically involving an average of two to five devices and the average data volume doubling over the past two years, 69% of investigative teams reported that they lack the tools and time to adequately review all the case data.



“In an era where bad actors are increasingly sophisticated in covering their digital footprints, law enforcement agencies must embrace advanced technologies to keep pace and protect their communities,” said David Gee, Cellebrite’s chief marketing officer. “Our findings this year underscore the urgency and necessity of integrating responsible AI and cloud solutions into investigative workflows to ensure justice is served efficiently, defensibly and securely.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

