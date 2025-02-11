Toppoint Provides Recycling Logistics Services for Eastern U.S. Recycling Leader Casella Waste Systems

North Wales, PA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Casella Waste Systems, a leading provider of resource management and recycling solutions in the Eastern United States. As part of this collaboration, Toppoint will dedicate a portion of its growing fleet to support Casella’s Springfield, Massachusetts facility. This commitment follows the successful completion of trial loads in Q4 2024.

Since 2000, Casella Waste Systems has been at the forefront of sustainability and resource renewal, evolving beyond traditional waste management to develop innovative solutions that transform waste into renewable energy and raw materials for manufacturing. Strengthening its commitment to efficiency and growth, Casella has partnered with Toppoint to optimize its operations, particularly within its Eastern Division, which generated approximately $374.5 million in revenue in 2023. By leveraging Toppoint’s logistics expertise, this collaboration will enhance Casella’s ability to efficiently transport recyclable materials and meet increasing market demands.

“Servicing Casella is a significant win for Toppoint, reinforcing the trust industry leaders place in our ability to deliver exceptional logistics services,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “By aligning with Casella’s mission of resource renewal and sustainability, we are not only helping them create long-term value but also advancing our own growth strategy by expanding into key markets. As demand for environmentally responsible transportation solutions continues to rise, our proven reliability, real-time shipment tracking, and operational excellence position us to support Casella’s dynamic operations while capitalizing on new market opportunities. Together, we are driving innovation in sustainable logistics and paving the way for a more efficient and environmentally responsible future in recycling transportation.”

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/



