Most Popular Cruise Ports, Published by Travel Planning App, Visited

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visited app, a travel list app published by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, announces the publication of its Top 25 Most Visited cruise ports list, based on international travelers cruising. The app was developed to keep track of all countries visited, it has later expanded to include US states that users have been to and destinations and experiences while abroad. With over 175 travel lists to choose from, including famous ports, users can select places and activities that they have done or wish to do. By building their ultimate bucket list, they are able to plan their future trip with itinerary feature.

The top visited cruise ports list is based on over 2.45 international travelers, with the full list available in the app on iOS or Android stores. “It is not surprising that 5 cruise ports out of 25, are found in United States, as a lot of cruises heading to Caribbean and Latin America originate there. What is surprising is that Barcelona continues to top the list as the most visited cruise port,” said Anna Kayfitz, CEO of Arriving In High Heels.

For those that love Cruising, here are the top 10 most popular cruise ports as per Visited’s users:

Barcelona, Spain Venice, Italy Miami, USA London, UK Amsterdam, Netherlands New York, USA Naples, Italy Lisbon, Portugal Copenhagen, Denmark Cozumel, Mexico

To see the full list of popular cruise ports in United States and abroad, download the Visited app on iOS or Android.

About Visited Travel App

Visited is the ultimate travel bucket list app, is the app for those that love to travel both internationally and domestically. Some features of the app includes:

Personalized map which an be looked at as by country, region or city

Over 175 Travel lists, where users can select where they have been or want to go and what they like or want to do. Travel categories include places such as art museums, US National Parks or activities such as golf destinations, culinary experiences and wine regions.

You can print your personal travel poster, which is a 16x20in country map with been, want and live colors.

Trip itinerary feature lets you see the number of places and experiences you wish to visit and do by country. The rank helps decide where to next.

Personal travel stats let’s you see how many countries you visited, what percentage of the world or country you have seen as well as they type of traveler you are.



The travel app is available in 30 languages and is available on iOS or Android and free to download.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app. Visited Media publishes annual travel report, and provides customized travel research.

