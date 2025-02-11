Primech AI Signs Three Pilot Program Agreements with Leading Singapore Cleaning Companies for HYTRON Cleaning Robot

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI"), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), proudly announces the signing of three important pilot program agreements for its groundbreaking HYTRON AI-powered cleaning robots. These agreements with established Singapore-based cleaning companies, including a leading provider of facilities and industrial services operating across Singapore, China, and Malaysia, represent a major expansion of Primech AI’s market presence and a solid vote of confidence in its advanced AI technology.

These agreements involve deploying HYTRON units across various sectors, showcasing the versatility and efficiency of these AI-powered cleaning solutions. The HYTRON units are powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super, a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications robots that will enhance hygiene standards and operational efficacy at several key facilities, reflecting growing industry confidence in robotic automation.

At the core of HYTRON’s navigation capabilities is a multi-sensor system consisting of (1) LIDAR for Mapping and Navigation, which enhances both precision and safety; (2) Ultrasonic Sensors for Proximity Detection to identify nearby objects and adjust its path accordingly, ensuring seamless movement through cluttered spaces without colliding with furniture or other obstacles; and (3) AI-powered Camera Sensors for Object Identification to recognize and classify bathroom objects, such as sinks, toilets, and mirrors. This ensures it applies the appropriate cleaning technique to each surface, enhancing its efficiency in commercial restroom cleaning.

Under the two-year pilot program agreements, these prominent cleaning companies will integrate HYTRON robots into their daily facility operations. This reflects the sector's readiness to embrace innovative cleaning solutions that promise to revolutionize facility management through enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. This deployment is set to showcase the substantial benefits of integrating AI-powered automation into traditional cleaning processes.

Each pilot program agreement includes full support from Primech AI’s customer service framework, ensuring that HYTRON operates at peak efficiency and reliability. In addition, Primech AI will conduct staff training for the companies to ensure the effective operation and maintenance of the robots.

“Our three new esteemed partners for these pilot programs have a combined 75 years of facilities service and have worked on nearly 1,000 different commercial cleaning projects. Securing these leases is a strong endorsement of HYTRON’s capabilities and our Company’s direction,” stated Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “We believe HYTRON is the future of cleaning and look forward to sharing updates with our shareholders about our continued development as the facility management industry reflects a continued shift and acceptance of robotic solutions.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg