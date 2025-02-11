Hivello Token ($HVLO) now Live

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Hivello Holdings Ltd, has had its $HVLO token commence trading on leading exchanges, Gate.io and MEXC.

$HVLO’s token listing should unlock greater passive income functionality for its users and attract new ones. Ultimately, the token will enable more users to participate in blockchain mining, earn rewards, and leverage the token's utility across the growing DePIN ecosystem.

This milestone marks a significant step in Hivello's mission to revolutionize the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) space by enabling seamless participation in decentralized computing. By connecting unused computing resources to decentralized networks, Hivello users can earn rewards while strengthening the DePIN ecosystem.

With over fifteen thousand nodes already active in its beta application, Hivello is leading the DePIN aggregation space. The platform’s plug-and-play mining model removes the complexity of blockchain mining, making it accessible to both novice and experienced users.

Blockmate has not directly issued any tokens or received any proceeds from the token listing. The tokens are issued by the Swiss-based HVLO Association, under licence from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello’s $HVLO Token Live on Gate.io and MEXC exchanges

London & Amsterdam, 11th February 2025 – Hivello , a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks, has announced their Token Generation Event (TGE) is live, and the $HVLO token is officially trading. This marks a significant milestone in Hivello’s mission to redefine- and expand the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) ecosystem.

Key Dates and times:

Gate.io – 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC

– 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC MEXC – 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC

– 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC Raydium.io (Solana DEX) – 12 February 2025, 11AM UTC



The company requests that interested individuals visit Hivello’s official website www.hivello.com for all the latest information, including the Contract Address (CA) for the smart contract.

The $HVLO token is important in Hivello’s ecosystem, incentivizing users to contribute compute, storage, and networking resources to DePIN protocols. By listing on Gate.io and MEXC, two of the industry's leading centralized exchanges, and Raydium, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Solana, Hivello is ensuring deep liquidity and accessibility for a wide range of users.

Now that $HVLO is live on multiple exchanges, multiple benefits exist:

Stake $HVLO via www.hivello.com for an APY of 88%.

for an APY of 88%. Expanding accessibility and benefits of $HVLO, enabling more users to participate in decentralized compute mining, earn rewards, and leverage the token's utility across the growing DePIN ecosystem.

Enhancing staking and governance functionalities for $HVLO holders, ensuring long-term engagement and sustainability.

Expanding partnerships with DePIN protocols and AI compute networks, driving broader adoption of decentralized infrastructure.

Scaling its network of decentralized node operators, making it easier for users worldwide to contribute to DePIN.



Hivello will be running an X Space event for people to tune in, details below:

Date & Time: 11th February, 2025, 2PM UTC

Link: https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDxlzEONrqGL

For the latest updates on staking, rewards, and DePIN integrations, users are encouraged to follow Hivello’s official channels:

Website : www.hivello.com

: Twitter : https://x.com/HivelloOfficial

: Discord : https://discord.com/invite/hivello

: Telegram: @hivello_official

Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder & Chairman of Hivello, stated:

"Launching $HVLO and listing it on Gate.io, MEXC, and Raydium is a major achievement for Hivello and our growing community. These listings provide global accessibility, allowing more users to engage with decentralized compute and earn rewards through DePIN."

About Gate.io

Founded in 2013, Gate.io is one of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges globally by real trading volume, providing secure, reliable, transparent, and authentic digital asset trading services to over 20 million users. For more information, visit www.gate.io .

About MEXC

Established in 2018, MEXC serves more than 30 million users in more than 170 countries. MEXC has an extensive range of popular tokens and airdrop options. Their platform provides safe and effective access to digital assets, catering to both novice traders and seasoned investors. MEXC places an emphasis on innovation and simplicity, which increases the accessibility and profitability of token trading.

About Hivello

Hivello is a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks. The Swiss-based HVLO Association will issue the $HVLO token under license from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting-edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

