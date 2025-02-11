First Stop Health Names New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health , an on-demand virtual care company, today announced Vijay Anand as the organization’s Chief Technology Officer and William Setliff as Chief Marketing Officer. Both bring decades of valuable expertise that will help advance First Stop Health’s mission to deliver affordable, delightful healthcare for all.

Anand has spent most of his career at the intersection of employer-sponsored healthcare and technology, most recently leading the R&D organizations at Apree Health and Castlight Health after a long tenure at Intuit. As Chief Technology Officer, he will lead the company’s engineering and platform development teams and ensure First Stop Health’s on-demand virtual care platform provides an engaging and easy-to-use experience for users, and for employer customers.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out companies that have a culture of innovation, welcome new ideas, and – importantly in healthcare – put the patient first,” said Anand. “I share First Stop Health’s commitments to simplifying healthcare and making it more accessible, affordable, and engaging, and I’m excited for the work ahead.”

Setliff joins First Stop Health as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing extensive experience in growth and marketing in healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors at companies like Target, The Aspen Group, and most recently Petfolk. With a longstanding commitment to human-centered innovation, Setliff is poised to advance First Stop Health’s efforts to engage and delight customers and users, driving growth over the long term.

“In healthcare, putting people first is what matters most,” said Setliff. “First Stop Health’s commitment to making virtual care simple and engaging aligns perfectly with my passion for innovative, customer-centric strategies. I’m excited to lead the way in strengthening employer partnerships and, most importantly, expanding access to quality care for more people.”

“Our team remains committed to delivering a breathtakingly simple, compassionate, and high-quality patient experience and engaging more and more people as we grow,” said Teira Gunlock, Chief Executive Officer at First Stop Health. “By adding Vijay and Will to the team, two executives with obviously different areas of expertise, but who share in both our vision of affordable and delightful care for all and, importantly, the way in which this team wants to lead to reach that vision, I am even more confident in our ability to deliver meaningful impact to our patients, providers, and employer clients.”

First Stop Health provides connected, whole-person virtual care that employees love to use, and is the only virtual care solution putting 100% of fees at risk. Available 24/7 through app, website, or phone, the company delivers urgent care, mental healthcare, chronic care, and preventive care in all 50 states.

