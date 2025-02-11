Zilliz Cloud BYOC Powers the Next Wave of AI Innovation for Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilliz , the company behind the open-source vector database Milvus, today announced the release of an upgraded version of Zilliz Cloud Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), including a series of significant advancements to be the industry's first and only vector database offering comprehensive BYOC capabilities. Available now, Zilliz Cloud empowers enterprises to run AI workloads where their data resides while maintaining full control, accelerating AI adoption without compromising security or compliance.

In addition to search performance and cost, one of the biggest hurdles of AI is how to deploy in a way that fits existing infrastructure and governance requirements. Security and compliance teams aren't just gatekeepers—they're under pressure to enable AI adoption while keeping everything locked down at the highest level. Zilliz Cloud BYOC is built on open-source Milvus and features several enterprise-grade security capabilities, including fine-grained permission settings, private link support between the control plane and data plane, and communication via outbound port 443 (data sent via HTTPS protocol).

The benefits of Zilliz Cloud BYOC go well beyond security. It provides organizations with a unique balance between innovation and control, designed specifically for how enterprises think about AI deployment at scale, from open-source strategies to cloud-native architectures.

"Enterprise AI adoption surged in 2024 with no signs of slowing down, creating an increased need for AI-grade infrastructure," said Charles Xie, founder and CEO of Zilliz. "Today's businesses are looking for solutions that offer both the convenience of managed services and the control of self-hosted infrastructure for AI workloads. Zilliz Cloud BYOC fits directly in that sweet spot. Users that leverage our exclusive BYOC capabilities benefit from the high performance and scalability of Zilliz Cloud along with operational flexibility and robust security measures."

True Enterprise Control Without Operational Burden

Unlike other self-hosted open-source vector databases, Zilliz Cloud BYOC eliminates the burden of users managing the deployment. Additionally, customers maintain full control of their data within their cloud accounts and VPC. Ultimately, users can choose their level of operational control based on the enterprises’ needs.

Key features of Zilliz Cloud BYOC include:

Complete data and infrastructure control: Keep valuable data and AI assets in your cloud environment while maintaining complete control over security and compliance.

Keep valuable data and AI assets in your cloud environment while maintaining complete control over security and compliance. Cost-efficient AI operations: Eliminate expensive data transfer costs, process AI workloads where your data resides, and enjoy the best performance made available by Zilliz’s proprietary Cardinal Search Engine.

Eliminate expensive data transfer costs, process AI workloads where your data resides, and enjoy the best performance made available by Zilliz’s proprietary Cardinal Search Engine. Accessible AI innovation for regulated industries: Enables highly regulated businesses to adopt vector search – no more choosing between innovation and compliance.

Enables highly regulated businesses to adopt vector search – no more choosing between innovation and compliance. A secure solution for rising data privacy concerns: Keeps sensitive data and AI assets under company control, addressing growing pressure for data sovereignty and helping meet stricter and evolving data privacy regulations.

Keeps sensitive data and AI assets under company control, addressing growing pressure for data sovereignty and helping meet stricter and evolving data privacy regulations. The answer to enterprise-scale AI challenges. Makes large-scale AI deployments practically feasible while optimizing for data locality in your chosen cloud environment



Advanced Security Features for Enterprise-Grade AI

Zilliz Cloud BYOC introduces robust security capabilities to meet the needs of modern enterprises, particularly in regulated and data-sensitive industries. These features ensure data remains protected while unlocking AI innovation:

Fine-grained permission settings : Grant least-privileged access to the control plane, ensuring only authorized Zilliz engineers with customer consent can perform troubleshooting actions.

: Grant least-privileged access to the control plane, ensuring only authorized Zilliz engineers with customer consent can perform troubleshooting actions. Private link support : Enable secure communication between the control plane and the data plane without exposing data to the public internet.

: Enable secure communication between the control plane and the data plane without exposing data to the public internet. Outbound port 443/HTTPS communication : Ensure all communication from the customer’s data plane to the Zilliz control plane is outbound-only traffic and encrypted to comply with strict industry security standards.

: Ensure all communication from the customer’s data plane to the Zilliz control plane is outbound-only traffic and encrypted to comply with strict industry security standards. Data residency compliance: Keep sensitive data within your chosen cloud region and VPC to meet global data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Meeting the Challenges of AI-Driven Enterprises

While legacy databases feature basic vector search, they often lack advanced features. Zilliz Cloud BYOC provides unprecedented enterprise control without sacrificing the vector search performance required by emerging AI workloads. Zilliz Cloud BYOC gives enterprises what they actually need and is built with best practices of modern cloud platforms, setting a new state-of-the-art for cloud-based AI infrastructure.

To read more about the Zilliz Cloud BYOC, visit our blog .

About Zilliz

Zilliz is a leading vector database company, founded by the engineers who created Milvus, the world's most widely-adopted open source vector database. Zilliz's next-generation database technologies help organizations rapidly create AI/ML applications and unlock the potential of unstructured data. By simplifying complex data infrastructure management, Zilliz is committed to bringing the power of AI to every corporation, organization, and individual.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, Zilliz is backed by prestigious investors, including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Zilliz's technologies and products help over 10,000 organizations worldwide easily create AI applications in various use cases. Learn more at zilliz.com or follow @zilliz_universe .

