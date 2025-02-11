FreedomPay and Subway® Team Up to Enhance Payment Efficiency Across Restaurants

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, has announced a strategic partnership with Subway, one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant brands. The collaboration will utilize FreedomPay’s unified end-to-end payment orchestration platform to enhance operational efficiency and improve the guest payment experience.

Through its robust data-driven commerce platform, FreedomPay will help unify and modernize Subway’s payment processes, by supporting in-restaurant, mobile, and online transactions on a single platform— creating a more seamless and secure guest experience, while helping provide franchisees with consistent reporting.





“We are honored to partner with a globally recognized brand like Subway to support their efforts to simplify payments and enhance the guest experience,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “Our platform’s flexibility and scalability will empower Subway to deliver the same exceptional service their guests know and love, with seamless and secure transactions at any franchised location.”

In addition to strengthening Subway’s ability to manage payments effectively across various channels and regions, FreedomPay’s technology provides the brand with actionable data insights designed to drive future growth and will be an important asset as Subway continues to expand its digital footprint.

“FreedomPay’s payment solutions provide us with the flexibility to work with multiple processors across the globe, while also offering increased visibility, routing optimization and security,” said Dave Blankenship, Subway’s Chief Information Officer. “Our partnership with FreedomPay allows us to improve the ordering experience for consumers and support our franchisees by maximizing efficiencies and capabilities at checkout.”

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com

About Subway

As one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2024 Subway.