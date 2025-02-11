LogicMark Launches Next Generation of Guardian Alert 911 Plus Technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the launch of the next generation of Guardian Alert 911 Plus, its best-selling medical alert device.

"For LogicMark, innovation means accessibility,” commented Chia-Lin Simmons CEO. “We continue executing on our strategy to expand our footprint in the care economy, with products that are easy-to-use and available to a broad range of consumers. The product launch represents another step forward in our mission to provide compassionate, forward-thinking solutions. As we continue to innovate, we reinforce our leadership in delivering software and hardware solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to improving lives."

“Our team is proud to introduce the next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus, an expansion of our product family designed to empower individuals in the care economy. By integrating advanced fall detection and eliminating recurring monthly subscriptions, we ensure that those who rely on medical alert devices most can maintain their independence and access essential technology, regardless of income. This latest product launch reflects our commitment to smart, intuitive solutions that prioritize both safety and affordability,” concluded Simmons.

The updated direct-to-911 medical alert device offers 4G LTE technology combined with fall detection and a smaller, more convenient form factor. Fall detection means the device will contact 911 24/7 with always-on protection, even if one is unable to press the button. Direct-to-911 communication provides users with immediate and easy two-way access to first responders at the press of a button in case of emergency. Many medical alert devices are bulky and intrusive to wear in daily life, whereas the Guardian Alert 911 Plus’ sleeker, more discreet design provides the dignity that device wearers deserve.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in four adults over 65 fall each year. Falls detection is a necessity in medical alert devices, as in many cases device users are not able to press the button in an emergency. This technology senses falls or sudden movements and immediately calls for help. 4G LTE mobile technology ensures that users have access to help anywhere within range of the cellular network, even when outside of their homes, providing a critical level of independence and comfort for aging adults.

LogicMark’s enhanced solution ensures aging adults have continued access to industry-leading, lifesaving technology without the need for a subscription service. Guardian Alert 911 Plus addresses a critical gap in the market, delivering an affordable, innovative safety solution for aging adults and anyone with medical conditions, without recurring monthly fees. Traditional subscription models are often inaccessible to aging adults within this demographic. LogicMark believes that regardless of income, aging adults should have access to critical safety technology.





The Guardian Alert 911 Plus calls emergency services at the press of a button and features hands-free fall detection.

Caregivers and family members gain peace of mind knowing that those under their care can always seek help. The Guardian Alert 911 Plus offers:

Built-In Fall Free Detection

No Monthly Fees

Direct-to-911 Calling

Unlimited Access to First Responders

Two-Way Voice Communication – No Need for a Cell Phone

4G LTE “On-the-Go" Technology

Small Size – Easy-to-Wear

Up to 6 Days of Battery Life

Water-Resistant

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates for Device Improvements

The next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus is available for presale on www.logicmark.com . The medical alert device will also be available via LogicMark’s GSA contract for government buyers.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning are passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.

