AlgoSec Launches AlgoSec Horizon, its Most Advanced Application-Centric Security Platform for Converging Cloud and On-Premise Environments

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of AlgoSec Horizon, the industry's first and only application-centric security management and automation platform designed for hybrid networks. By applying an application-centric approach to security, the AlgoSec Horizon platform enables security teams to manage application connectivity and security policies consistently across both cloud and data center environments.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 50% of critical enterprise applications will reside outside of centralized public cloud locations, underscoring the ongoing expansion, evolution and complexity of today’s network infrastructures. Yet, many businesses still have a segmented team that splits focus between development and security teams in an effort to ensure holistic protection. To combat these challenges, businesses are embracing unified platforms that converge cloud and data center security teams to align strategies, unify policy enforcement and ensure consistent security within hybrid environments.

“Today's networks are 100x more complex as a result of the rapid acceleration of application deployment and network complexity, requiring organizations to embrace platformization to unify security operations, automate policies and enhance visibility across infrastructures,” said Eran Shiff, VP Product of AlgoSec. “With the launch of the AlgoSec Horizon Platform, organizations now have full visibility into their hybrid-cloud network, allowing for increased security without business productivity interference.”

As the first and only application-centric security management and automation platform for the hybrid network, AlgoSec Horizon utilizes advanced AI capabilities to automatically discover and identify an organization’s business applications across multi-clouds and data centers, and remediate risks more effectively. The platform serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across hybrid network environments to ensure adherence to security standards and regulations.

Through AlgoSec Horizon, organizations are able to:

Visualize application connectivity: Utilize advanced AI modules to discover and identify running business applications within an organization’s network, including their connectivity, network zones, risks, vulnerabilities and resources, to reduce operational complexity and simplify management.

Securely automate application connectivity changes: Ensure smooth business operations by intelligently automating security policy changes with a focus on business applications. AlgoSec's intelligent automation minimizes misconfigurations and enhances operational resilience to accelerate application delivery from weeks to hours.

Prioritize risk mitigation based on business context: Prioritize remediation efforts based on the criticality of affected applications and associated risks, to ensure resources are effectively allocated to protect vital business processes. AlgoSec helps prioritize security efforts based on the criticality of business applications, industry best practices, relevant regulations and specific security policies, to ensure the most severe vulnerabilities are addressed first.

Maintain application-centric compliance: Streamline regulatory adherence, make audits faster and easier to manage, and ensure that organizations remain compliant with minimal effort and reduce the risk of non-compliance penalties across the entire hybrid environment.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2,200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

