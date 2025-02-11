Wesco To Double Number of Stores Using Mashgin AI-Powered Checkout

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a highly successful initial deployment, Wesco convenience stores will expand its use of Mashgin ’s AI-powered checkout technology to over 20 locations, Mashgin, the AI-powered checkout company, announced today.

Mashgin’s AI technology eliminates checkout lines, creating a more efficient and customer-friendly shopping experience for stores, particularly during peak transaction times. The kiosks use computer vision to instantly ring up items, without the need to scan barcodes. Customers simply place their items down and are ready to pay. The kiosk can identify multiple items simultaneously in seconds with nearly 100% accuracy.

During the Wesco pilot program, Mashgin kiosks accelerated nearly half a million transactions at over 10 Wesco locations with a median transaction time of 18.7 seconds. Customers at the Wesco stores were able to get back on the road quicker, and Wesco associates were able to attend to other tasks around the store faster.

"Our customers have quickly taken to love Mashgin's machines - and we've loved working with them,” said Nancy Westgate-Sytsema, Co-President of Wesco. "Both the technology and the team are extremely responsive, exactly what we look for in a technology partner."

Wesco’s expansion will benefit from Mashgin’s integration with Verifone’s Commander system, which seamlessly connects the AI checkout kiosks to key store systems for payment, loyalty, fuel, and more.

“Wesco is enhancing its already fantastic customer experience with this expanded adoption of Mashgin’s technology,” said Jack Hogan, SVP of Partnerships at Mashgin. “Convenience store customers are looking for a quick and efficient buying experience, and by leveraging computer vision technology, a vast database of retail items, and a dedicated support team, Mashgin enables this experience for Wesco and its customers. We’re looking forward to serving and helping expand Wesco’s retail capabilities.”

Mashgin kiosks are in place at over 4,000 locations globally, including over 3,000 convenience stores, 145 professional stadiums and arenas, 100 hospitals, and 50 airports.

Mashgin will continue to innovate checkout experiences by implementing advanced technologies that benefit retailers and their customers. To learn more, visit www.mashgin.com .

About Mashgin:

Mashgin is the world's fastest checkout system, powered by AI and computer vision. By eliminating barcode scanning, Mashgin allows customers to simply place items on the tray, pay, and be on their way in under 10 seconds. With checkout speeds up to four times faster than traditional systems, Mashgin not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts revenue for retailers by reducing wait times and streamlining operations. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at www.mashgin.com .

