LexisNexis 2025 Future of Work Report Reveals Active Exploration and Adoption of Generative AI Among Organizations and Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today released results from its second annual LexisNexis Future of Work Report, which demonstrates growing maturity and active exploration of generative AI (genAI) adoption. With more than 1,800 responses from professionals globally, the report reveals that 82% of respondents are open to the adoption of genAI technologies and products, with 73% indicating confidence in genAI's capabilities and expecting a positive impact on day-to-day tasks.

Most notably, the survey reveals that professionals are no longer cautiously experimenting with genAI but are actively utilizing the technology to reap significant benefits in productivity and efficiency. Compared to LexisNexis’ 2024 Future of Work Report, the 2025 survey shows that respondents no longer see genAI as somewhat experimental but as a performance booster, with 80% noting genAI has met or exceeded their expectations. Significantly, 53% of professionals also noted saving one to two hours per day with genAI while 30% saw a three- to four-hour savings, reflecting a clear return on investment for organizations implementing the technology.

"As genAI becomes more integral to business, it's transforming how we innovate and solve problems. To keep this momentum, we need to strategically implement AI tools that enhance human expertise and shape the future of work," said Snehit Cherian, Chief Technology Officer of Nexis Solutions, a division of LexisNexis. "By using genAI effectively, we can boost productivity, drive innovation, and ensure long-term success."

Additional insights and findings show:

GenAI continues to reshape industries including Professional Services & Consulting, Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, and Education, with technology-focused industries showing the highest adoption of AI tools, and the financial sector also showing strong engagement. In terms of tasks, the top three areas where genAI excels among professionals are automating routine tasks, data analysis and insights, and creating written content. C-Suite Leaders Remain Committed to GenAI and Innovation: C-Suite leaders continue to demonstrate a strong readiness to utilize genAI, with more than half being “extremely” open to these new technologies and 84% being open overall – the highest level among all the career stages – underscoring their ongoing commitment to innovation.

C-Suite leaders continue to demonstrate a strong readiness to utilize genAI, with more than half being “extremely” open to these new technologies and 84% being open overall – the highest level among all the career stages – underscoring their ongoing commitment to innovation. Generational and Career Synergy Enhances AI Integration: A blend of generational perspectives and career stages reveals that genAI thrives when experience meets technological fluency. Millennials and Gen-X professionals lead the charge in terms of AI integration, using their digital fluency to enhance productivity and foster innovation, while Gen Z’s inherent tech- savviness promises to further accelerate AI adoption.

Trust, Ethical Considerations and Training Required for GenAI Use and Adoption

While organizations are apt to explore and adopt genAI tools, barriers of trust, ethical concerns, and training must be addressed to attain genAI’s full value. 47% of surveyed organizations indicated concerns about data privacy or security and 44% noted a lack of trust in the accuracy of genAI outputs. When it comes to removing these hurdles, a multi-faceted approach is required, including:

Clear organizational policies that balance security with innovation

Better integration solutions for existing systems

Comprehensive training programs

Structured approaches to evaluating and implementing AI tools

By aligning AI initiatives with business objectives and continuously adapting to advancements, professionals and organizations can realize significant returns on their genAI investments.

For more details or to access the LexisNexis 2025 Future of Work report, please visit http://lexisnexis.com/futureofwork.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

