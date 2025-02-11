Yukon Metals Appoints Susan Craig to the Board Of Directors as an Independent Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Craig as an Independent Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 10, 2025.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Susan Craig to the Yukon Metals team and Board," commented Patrick Burke, Chair of the Board.

Rory Quinn, President & CEO, added, "Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of impactful contributions throughout her leadership roles in the Yukon. Her technical expertise and experience rooted in critical areas such as environmental stewardship, community relations, governance, and Indigenous engagement will help provide invaluable guidance and perspective. As we prepare for our 2025 exploration program, we are excited to welcome Susan to our Board and are confident that her contributions will play a significant role in the Company’s success with all of its stakeholders."

Geologist Susan Craig has had more than 30 years of award-winning experience in managing and advising with respect to regulatory, environmental, social, Indigenous and community relations related to the mining industry. Ms. Craig has worked on Yukon and British Columbia projects from the exploration and development stage to construction, production and mine closure. Her work often includes working with publicly-listed mining companies, Territorial and Federal Governments, First Nations and industry associations. She has also led and participated as an officer and director of several junior companies.

Ms. Craig first collaborated with a First Nation to implement a socio-economic accord related to a mining project in the Yukon in 1995. Her experience includes successfully leading the environmental assessment process for NovaGold’s Galore Creek project in 2006 and playing a key role in establishing the participation agreement with the Tahltan Nation. Ms. Craig has also worked closely with First Nations on the Kemess Underground and Kutcho Projects.

Ms. Craig has served as the Chair of AME Mineral Exploration Roundup, as well as a Board Member of AME, Director of Yukon Energy Corporation, President and Director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, Chair of the Yukon Mineral Advisory Board, Director of the Yukon Foundation, Director of the Yukon Imagination Library and is currently Chair of the Advisory Board at Lakehead University’s Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mining & Exploration. Ms. Craig has received numerous awards recognizing her contributions toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development and was awarded the 2017 Canadian Women in Mining Trailblazer Award. Ms. Craig has also been recognized as a Yukon Women in Mining Champion.

The Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Craig. The options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.65 per common share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company’s omnibus incentive plan.

ABOUT YUKON METALS CORP.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.

The Company is led by an experienced Board and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

THE YUKON

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

