Prominent Dermatology Offices Unite to Redefine Care Under Cara Mia Dermatology

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several prominent dermatology clinics in Colorado have united under the new parent brand, Cara Mia Dermatology, to reflect a comprehensive approach to dermatology care. With 18 locations serving 290,000 patients statewide, Cara Mia Dermatology embodies a philosophy of care that prioritizes both skin health and aesthetic wellbeing.

Cara Mia Dermatology is part of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, one of the nation’s premier networks of dermatology practices headquartered in Maitland, Florida. Clinics under the Cara Mia Dermatology brand now include Cara Mia Dermatology, Cara Mia Medical Day Spa, Castle Dermatology & Laser Center and Fort Collins Skin Clinic. This evolution underscores the commitment to delivering a seamless experience where patients benefit from high quality, patient-centered care. Cara Mia Dermatology continues to set the standard for excellence in both medical and cosmetic dermatology.

Locations that will now fall under the Cara Mia Dermatology brand previously went by the names Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Denver Dermatology Consultants, Denver Skin Clinic, Dermatology & Laser Center, Dermatology Associates of Colorado, Fort Collins Skin Clinic, and Castle Dermatology & Laser Center. Clinics operating under the Fort Collins Skin Clinic and Castle Dermatology & Laser Center names will retain their existing branding but will now be part of the Cara Mia Dermatology parent brand. The Cara Mia Dermatology network now includes the following offices:

Cara Mia Dermatology & Cara Mia Medical Day Spa 13701 E. Mississippi Avenue, Suite 320, Aurora, CO 80012 4344 Woodlands Boulevard, Suite 160, Castle Rock, CO 80109 950 E. Harvard Avenue, Suite 440, Denver, CO 80210 1960 Ogden Street, Suite 555, Denver, CO 80218 3540 S. Poplar Street, Suite 300, Denver, CO 80237 155 S. Madison Street, Suite 226, Denver, CO 80209 9570 Kingston Court, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112 9399 Crown Crest Boulevard, Suite 400, Parker, CO 80138 10359 Federal Boulevard, Suite 210, Westminster, CO 80260 3455 N. Lutheran Parkway, Building 7, Suite 110, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 2970 Quebec St, Ste 200, Denver, CO 80207

Fort Collins Skin Clinic: 1100 Poudre River Drive, Unit A, Fort Collins, CO 80524 1006 Centre Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80526 3726 S. Timberline Road, Suite 101, Fort Collins, CO 80525 1880 Fall River Drive, Suite 210, Loveland, CO 80538

Castle Dermatology & Laser Center: 7251 W. 20th Street, Building E, Greeley, CO 80634 1000 Lincoln Street, Suite 202, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 1405 S. 8th Avenue, Suite 102, Sterling, CO 80751





While the Cara Mia Dermatology brand is evolving, the company remains committed to the balance of medical dermatology and aesthetic care that patients trust.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and this unified network allows us to continue delivering the personalized care they expect,” said Dr. Leslie Capin, board-certified dermatologist, founder of Dermatology Associates of Colorado and medical director of Cara Mia Medical Day Spa. “We are excited about the opportunities this brings to strengthen our commitment to serving communities throughout Colorado.”

With this new chapter, the clinics aim to provide seamless access to services, state-of-the-art technology and cohesive personalized care under one trusted name. Cara Mia translates in Italian to “my beloved,” and in Spanish to “my face.” The phrase “my beloved” conveys the Cara Mia team’s commitment to treating patients with compassion and personalized care. Meanwhile, “my face” underscores the company’s central focus on dermatology. The new brand name reflects the focus on providing a high level of innovation in the premium medical dermatologic care it provides, and artistry and refinement in the cosmetic treatments it offers.

“Our rebranding represents a bold step forward in delivering comprehensive dermatologic care—blending medical expertise with advanced aesthetic treatments to help our patients look and feel their absolute best,” said Brian Griffin, CEO of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. “Dermatology is about feeling good and looking great, and we are aligning our brand to reflect that. While we remain equally focused on our medical expertise, we want to recognize and honor the growing demand for aesthetics services with a commitment to excellence that remains unchanged.”

Cara Mia Dermatology extends its commitment to community health beyond clinic walls by partnering with local organizations and participating in community events. Cara Mia provides free skin cancer screenings and educates Coloradans on skin cancer prevention, common skin conditions and treatment options to reinforce its dedication to skin wellness.

Patients at all locations will continue to have access to a full range of dermatology care, advanced skin cancer treatments including Mohs surgery, expert dermatopathology diagnostics, non-surgical and surgical cosmetic solutions, and clinical research innovations. Cara Mia Dermatology remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality care while continuously elevating the patient experience.

To learn more about Cara Mia Dermatology and the services offered at each location, visit CaraMiaDermatology.com.

Cara Mia Dermatology is one of Colorado’s premier dermatology practices. For decades, clinics under the Cara Mia Dermatology brand have been committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services in Colorado. Cara Mia Dermatology treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. It also offers a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. It is on the leading edge of clinical research, and its dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

