StormFisher Hydrogen Secures US$50 million Commitment from Hy24 to Deliver Pipeline of Clean Fuel Production Projects in North America

The investment will accelerate StormFisher Hydrogen’s current project pipeline deployment, including several facilities in the U.S. and Canada, with a total renewable capacity of up to 1.8 GW by 2030.

Hy24, investing through their Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund, is entering directly into the North American market, contributing to the advancement of clean fuel deployment in the region while supporting StormFisher Hydrogen’s export ambitions to European and Asian markets.

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StormFisher Hydrogen, a leading developer and producer of clean fuels, announces today it has secured a US$50 million commitment from Hy24’s Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund, the world’s leading low-carbon hydrogen asset manager. This strategic partnership will accelerate StormFisher Hydrogen’s pipeline of clean fuel production projects in North America, helping them to reach final investment decisions (FID) and catalyzing the transition to low carbon energy solutions.

“We are pleased to make our first direct investment in North America to support the growth of StormFisher Hydrogen,” said Pierre-Etienne Franc, co-founder and CEO of Hy24. “The company can leverage its energy platform approach, strong offtaker strategy, and a favorable international regulatory landscape to deploy its robust pipeline of e-Fuels projects and drive its export ambitions to European and Asian markets. These clean energy solutions present a significant opportunity for North America in its pursuit of energy security, economic growth, and its trade and continued leadership in the sector.”

StormFisher Hydrogen’s current project pipeline includes several facilities located across the United States (Texas, Kansas, Minnesota) and Canada (Ontario region). Together, they will have the capacity to convert up to 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy from solar and wind into RFNBO e-Fuels (renewable fuel of non-biological origin), such as green hydrogen, e-Methanol, green ammonia, and e-Methane. The company’s most advanced project located in North Texas, U.S. is expected to reach FID in early 2026 and will have an e-Methanol production capacity of more than 120,000 tonnes per year.

“This collaboration with Hy24 enables us to advance projects in our pipeline and reinforces our role as a leader in project development,” said Judson Whiteside, President and CEO of StormFisher Hydrogen. “We bring a lot of value and long-term jobs to the communities we are developing in, while increasing molecule exports to Europe and Asia. With cutting-edge energy infrastructure and highly skilled workforce, the United States is poised to lead the global low-carbon fuels market. Our projects strengthen America’s position in the energy transition while enhancing domestic energy resilience and independence.”

StormFisher Hydrogen will make a significant contribution to the development of North America's e-Fuel production capacity, which is critical for decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries such as maritime, aviation, and chemicals. It will also help establish the United States as a key supplier to the global market while reinforcing the country’s leadership in the energy sector.

With previous investment from ARC Financial Corp.’s ARC Energy Transition Fund and this new investment from Hy24, StormFisher Hydrogen is expected to deploy several billion dollars of capital over the next decade. The company’s clean fuel production facilities will have material economic benefits for local communities, creating approximately 50 permanent high-quality, full-time jobs per site.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hy24,” said Brian Boulanger, CEO of ARC Financial Corp. “Their deep expertise and sectoral focus in the hydrogen and e-Fuel space will be instrumental in accelerating StormFisher Hydrogen’s mission to lead in clean fuel development. With the management team’s proven track record in developing major projects, ARC Financial Corp.'s extensive North American investment experience, and Hy24's global reach, we are well-positioned to deliver low-carbon hydrogen-derived products to our industrial customers at scale.”

About StormFisher Hydrogen

StormFisher Hydrogen develops and operates facilities that produce e-Fuels through the sourcing of renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen and the sourcing and use of carbon dioxide from industrial point sources. StormFisher Hydrogen works with hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation (maritime/aviation), heavy industry, and gas utility companies, as well as traditional methanol users seeking clean fuel solutions to support long-term decarbonization goals.

About Hy24

The Clean H2 Infra Fund is managed by Hy24, a 50/50 joint venture between Ardian, a world leading private investment house, and FiveT Hydrogen, a clean hydrogen investment pureplay. The world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund results from the initiative of Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and VINCI Concessions, combined with the one of Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes, which were sharing a common objective to accelerate the development of the hydrogen sector. The fund is now up and running with €2 billion of allocations. With strong industrial and financial expertise at its core, Hy24 will have a unique capacity to accelerate the scaling up of hydrogen solutions along the whole value chain: production, conversion, storage, supply, and usage. Hy24 will support large early stage and strategic projects into becoming essential energy infrastructures. The infrastructure fund managed by Hy24 complies with Article 9 of the European regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (SFDR). Hy24 is an alternative investment fund manager regulated by the French Autorité des marchés financiers under the number GP-202171. The Clean H2 Infra Fund is dedicated to professional investors and not commercialized in the United States of America.

About ARC Financial Corp.

Founded in 1989, ARC Financial Corp. is committed to building high-performing businesses that address the world’s energy and sustainability needs. To date, ARC has raised C$6.4 billion across eleven energy-focused funds since the launch of its private equity business in 1997, having invested capital in more than 180 companies across the energy landscape. ARC’s newest fund, ARC Energy Fund 10, is focused on infrastructure development and energy services & manufacturing opportunities in energy transition. For more information, please visit www.arcfinancial.com

