Nutriband Inc. Announces Olympian Anastasia Nichita to Advisory Board

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (the “Company”)(NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced World and European Wrestling Gold medalist and Olympic Silver medalist Anastasia Nichita has been appointed to its Product Advisory Board to expand the Nutriband Brand and promote it’s over the counter sports and consumer products internationally.

"We are very excited to add Anastasia to our team. We believe her experience and insights will be invaluable in expanding the Nutriband Brand and strengthening our consumer product categories worldwide," said CEO Gareth Sheridan.

Nutriband Inc. through its wholly own subsidiary Pocono Pharma engages in the production of multiple products including AI Tape, which is designed to combine many of the traditional benefits of kinesiology tape with the addition of soothing and therapeutic ingredients held in suspension with a proprietary adhesive mix.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed May 1, 2024, the Forms 10-Q’s filed subsequent to the Form 10-K in 2024, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

