Varonis at ViVE 2025: Reduce the PHI Blast Radius and Safely Enable AI With Automation

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced its upcoming participation at ViVE 2025, February 16 – 19 in Nashville, Tenn.

Today’s bad actors don’t break in — they log in. Varonis secures PHI by limiting an organization’s blast radius — all the damage an attacker can do with just one comprised identity — in SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid environments. By ensuring only the right users can access the data they need, Varonis helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving HIPAA regulations and protect against overexposure.

Varonis Highlights at ViVE 2025:

Meet Varonis in Person: Visit Varonis at Viosk #2825 inside the Cybersecurity Pavillion for 1:1 demos and giveaways. Learn how the Varonis Data Security Platform helps hospitals and healthcare systems secure sensitive patient data, automate compliance, and reduce ransomware risk.

Expert Session: “PHI-ght for Your Right to AI Party!” Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will shed light on the crucial need for healthcare organizations to gain visibility into AI use, data access, and PHI exposure. He'll discuss how healthcare leaders can meet current requirements and adapt to future HIPAA changes.

Date: Tuesday, February 18 at 2 p.m. CT

Location: Cybersecurity Pavilion

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com



News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com